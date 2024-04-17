Bridgeline's CEO, Ari Kahn, Named Top 20 Visionary CEO of 2024

WOBURN, Mass., April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a global leader in AI-powered marketing technology, announces that its CEO, Ari Kahn, has been recognized as one of the top 20 visionary CEOs of 2024 by CEO Outlook Magazine.



This accolade underscores Kahn's leadership and achievements in artificial intelligence, including the recent launch of HawkSearch’s Smart Search, an AI technology powering eCommerce sales through concept and image search. His leadership has enhanced Bridgeline's products and influenced the AI technology landscape.

With a PhD in Artificial Intelligence, Kahn leverages his academic expertise to keep Bridgeline at the forefront of AI technology.

"Smart Search exemplifies our leadership in AI," said Ari Kahn. "Being recognized as a visionary leader is not just a personal honor but a testament to Bridgeline's pursuit of AI technology that drives revenue for eCommerce customers."

