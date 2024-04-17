High Wire Awarded Additional Fiber Installation Project for National Environmental Solutions Provider, Bringing Total Value of Engagement to $2.8 Million+

BATAVIA, Ill., April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI), a leading global provider of managed cybersecurity and technology enablement, has been awarded a $1.23 million fiber installation project for a Fortune 500 national environmental solutions provider.



The new project is in addition to a recently announced $1.6 million annual contract renewal for technology managed services. The total value of the renewed contract and fiber project for the customer now totals more than $2.8 million combined.

These engagements were secured through one of High Wire’s premier global channel partners which has introduced more than $17.5 million in revenue to High Wire over the last several years.

The new project includes running nine miles of fiber optic cabling to connect multiple installations of fire safety equipment at 133 sites within the customer’s network. The project has commenced and is anticipated to be completed by December 2024.

“This fiber installation project is a natural extension of our managed services and maintenance program for this major end customer,” stated High Wire CRO, Don Schmidt. “As our first fiber deployment for this customer, we believe we were chosen for our years of experience in multi-site, nationally deployed managed services for hundreds of Fortune 500 companies and the largest government agencies.”

“As the tech services industry continues to turn around from the challenges we faced last fall,” added Schmidt, “we look forward to working with our channel partner to potentially expand the service and projects we provide for this customer and as well as others.”

High Wire will continue to employ its U.S.-based global command center to provide 24x7 technical support and customers services for the environmental solutions provider’s more than 1,300 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

High Wire’s global command center provides on-demand logistics management and program coordination for scheduled maintenance, as well as coordinating emergency services when remediating network outages. The company’s network of 15,000 field technicians provides hands-on support at customer locations.

The new fiber deployments build upon a long-term relationship with this premier channel partner, which is among now more than 625 channel partners worldwide. In 2020, High Wire and its partner delivered SD-Wan installation services at the end customer’s more than 800 locations across North America. In 2022, High Wire worked with the partner to enhance a supermarket chain’s wireless connectivity at 75 locations nationwide.

To learn more about High Wire and its award-winning managed cybersecurity and IT enablement services, visit HighWireNetworks.com or view the company’s free video series on YouTube.

About High Wire Networks

High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI) is a fast-growing, award-winning global provider of managed cybersecurity and IT enablement services. Through 625 channel partners, it delivers trusted managed services for more than 1,100 managed security customers and tens of thousands of technology customers. Its end-customers include hundreds of Fortune 500 companies and the nation’s largest government agencies.

High Wire has 80 full-time employees worldwide and four U.S. offices, including a U.S. based 24/7 Network Operations Center and Security Operations Center in Chicago, with additional regional offices in United Kingdom.

High Wire was ranked by Frost & Sullivan as a Top 12 Managed Security Service Provider in the Americas for 2023. It was also named to CRN’s MSP 500 and Elite 150 lists of the nation’s top IT managed service providers for 2023 and 2024.

Learn more at HighWireNetworks.com. Follow the company on X, view its extensive video series on YouTube or connect on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

The above news release contains forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this document that are not statements of historical fact, including but not limited to, statements identified by the use of terms such as "anticipate," "appear," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "hope," "indicate," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would," and other variations or negative expressions of these terms, including statements related to expected market trends and the Company's performance, are all "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, and include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performances and are subject to a wide range of external factors, uncertainties, business risks, and other risks identified in filings made by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based except as required by applicable law and regulations.



