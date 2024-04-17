NASDAQ: VTYX Lawsuit Notice: Investors who lost over $100,000 with shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) should contact the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a deadline is coming up in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) shares.

Investors, who purchased shares in excess of $100,000 of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) between October 21, 2021 and November 6, 2023, have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: April 30, 2024. Those NASDAQ: VTYX investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On March 01, 2024, a lawsuit was filed by an investor in NASDAQ: VTYX against Ventyx Biosciences over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. failed to disclose that VTX958 was less effective in treating psoriasis than the Company had led investors to believe, that as a result, VTX958’s clinical and/or commercial prospects were overstated, that accordingly, the Company had misrepresented its ability to develop and commercialize effective product candidates, that Ventyx’s post-IPO business prospects were thus inflated, and that as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Those who purchased Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.