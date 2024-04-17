HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 17 April 2024 at 16:00
HONKARAKENNE OYJ - MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS - SAARELAINEN, MARKO
Honkarakenne Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Marko Saarelainen
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Honkarakenne Oyj
LEI: 7437007POZXRBIWNJ629
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 58499/4/10
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-04-15
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900104
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 84 Unit price: 3.02 EUR
(2): Volume: 750 Unit price: 3.09 EUR
(3): Volume: 646 Unit price: 3.09 EUR
(4): Volume: 719 Unit price: 3.09 EUR
(5): Volume: 22 Unit price: 3.09 EUR
(6): Volume: 880 Unit price: 3.1 EUR
(7): Volume: 50 Unit price: 3.1 EUR
(8): Volume: 1 Unit price: 3.1 EUR
(9): Volume: 750 Unit price: 3.1 EUR
(10): Volume: 4 Unit price: 3.08 EUR
(11): Volume: 137 Unit price: 3.08 EUR
(12): Volume: 50 Unit price: 3.09 EUR
(13): Volume: 1 Unit price: 3.08 EUR
(14): Volume: 76 Unit price: 3.08 EUR
(15): Volume: 378 Unit price: 3.08 EUR
(16): Volume: 122 Unit price: 3.08 EUR
(17): Volume: 154 Unit price: 3.08 EUR
(18): Volume: 570 Unit price: 3.08 EUR
(19): Volume: 330 Unit price: 3.08 EUR
(20): Volume: 976 Unit price: 3.1 EUR
Aggregated transactions (20):
Volume: 6700 Volume weighted average price: 3.09044 EUR
HONKARAKENNE OYJ
Further information:
Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 542 0254, marko.saarelainen@honka.com or
Maarit Jylhä, CFO, tel. +358 40 594 4099, maarit.jylha@honka.com
DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
Financial Supervisory Authority
Honkarakenne Oyj manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological log homes, holiday homes and public buildings under its Honka® brand from Finnish solid wood. The company has delivered 90,000 buildings to over 50 countries. House kits are manufactured in Finland, the company's own factory is located in Karstula. In 2023, Honkarakenne Group's net sales were EUR 46.3 million, of which exports accounted for 31%. www.honka.com