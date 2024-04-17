Second Century Ventures Announces 8 Companies for 2024 REACH Scale-Up Program

Chicago, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Second Century Ventures, the strategic investment arm of the National Association of Realtors® and the most active global real estate technology fund, today announced the acceptance of eight companies to the 2024 REACH program. Launched in 2013, this marks the 12th cohort focused on accelerating technology solutions for the U.S. residential real estate sector.

“Through the REACH scale-up program, we’re catalyzing transformative advancements at the intersection of technology and real estate,” said Mark Birschbach, NAR’s senior vice president, strategic business innovation and technology. “Our aim is to push the boundaries of what’s possible, equipping agents who are Realtors® with tools and insights that foster exceptional client service and operational efficiency.”

Companies selected for the 2024 program represent a diverse range of solutions across the entire transaction life cycle, from pre-contract to post-close. Collectively, these companies have raised more than $55 million in funding and employ more than 300 individuals worldwide.

“The eight companies selected for the 2024 REACH program are at the forefront of the industry’s greatest challenges and opportunities,” said Ashley Stinton, managing partner, NAR REACH. “Supporting real estate professionals and the clients they serve has never been more important and we firmly believe this group of innovators will have an immeasurable impact throughout the real estate, finance, title, mortgage and home services industries.”

Companies accepted to the 2024 REACH program are as follows:

Chirpyest: a social commerce marketplace that empowers real estate professionals to earn cash back when they shop and share their curated finds.

Final Offer: a consumer-facing, agent-driven negotiation platform for residential real estate, delivering clear, real-time offer alerts to all interested parties.

Kukun: a real estate data, analytics and applications platform for homeowners and the industries that serve them.

Notable: simple pay-at-close financing for everything a client needs to prep their home for sale and get the most out of it.

Purlin: AI tools that convert client conversations into transactions by simplifying business dealings among real estate agents and settlement service providers.

Scout: helping agents find and engage homeowners with AI-driven automated personalized email outreach.

Trackxi: a collaborative deal and task tracker for real estate agents, teams, clients and consumers.

: a collaborative deal and task tracker for real estate agents, teams, clients and consumers. Unlock: helping consumers unlock the power of home equity without interest charges or monthly payments.

“These companies are poised to significantly advance the real estate landscape in the year ahead and for many to come,” said Dave Garland, managing partner, Second Century Ventures. “By scaling solutions through the REACH program, we are providing real estate agents with promising new tools and technologies, empowering them to better serve their clients and stay ahead in an ever-evolving industry.”

REACH offers a robust curriculum including education, mentorship, exclusive networking opportunities and significant exposure to the global real estate marketplace. To learn more about REACH and how you can get involved, visit narreach.com.

About REACH

REACH is a unique technology scale-up program created by Second Century Ventures, the most active global fund in real estate technology. Backed by the National Association of Realtors®, REACH leverages the association’s 1.5 million members and an unparalleled network of executives within real estate and adjacent industries. The REACH program helps technology companies scale across the real estate vertical and its adjacent markets through education, mentorship, and market exposure.

About the National Association of Realtors®

The National Association of Realtors® is America’s largest trade association, representing 1.5 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries. The term Realtor® is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of Realtors® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.

Information about NAR is available at nar.realtor. This and other news releases are posted in the newsroom at nar.realtor/newsroom.