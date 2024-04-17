Spire Communications Wins Five Hermes Creative Awards

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spire Communications was recognized by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP) with four Platinum and one Gold Hermes Creative Awards related to the design, content, and interface of its website, www.SpireComm.com .



Spire earned a Gold award for its blog post Vision and Innovation by the People, for the People, and it received Platinum awards in the following categories:

Website Overall, Small Business

Website Design

Web Writing/Content

Home Page

“We have a remarkable team of communicators, writers, web designers, and other creatives who produce exceptional deliverables for our clients. It’s always a joy to be able to apply those talents to your own materials,” said Ivy Eckerman, Spire’s president and CEO. “Our website design, copy, and UX reflect the team’s considerable talents, and I am honored to work with such a spectacular group of people.”

Hermes Creative Awards are administered by the AMCP to recognize outstanding work in the concept, writing, and design of traditional and emerging media, while promoting the philanthropic nature of marketing and communication professionals. The international competition drew more than 6,500 entries from throughout the United States, Canada, and more than 24 other countries.

A full-service strategic communications and creative services agency, Spire is well known for its deep knowledge and experience helping government, technology, health, and science organizations capture and promote the work they do to improve people’s lives.

About Spire Communications