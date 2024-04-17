Tee-Up Fore Cares Charity Event Raises Record-Breaking Funds for Associa Cares

DENVER, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Colorado Association Services proudly hosted the Tee-Up Fore Cares Mini-Golf Event on March 7th, 2024, at Puttshack in Denver, Colorado. The event brought together partners, supporters, and employees to raise funds for Associa Cares, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to assisting families and communities affected by natural and man-made disasters.

Associa Colorado celebrated a remarkable year of fundraising, and the proceeds from the Tee-Up Fore Cares event will directly benefit approximately 8 to 10 families in need. The overwhelming generosity of attendees contributed significantly to Associa Cares' mission, allowing them to continue providing crucial aid to those facing crisis situations.

"We are thrilled by the tremendous support shown at the Tee-Up Fore Cares event," said, Kim Corcoran of Associa Colorado Association Services. "Together, we have made a meaningful impact on the lives of families and communities in need, and we extend our heartfelt gratitude to all who contributed."

The Tee-Up Fore Cares event offered guests an evening of entertainment, fellowship, and philanthropy. Attendees enjoyed delectable cuisine, refreshing beverages, and private rounds of mini-golf at Puttshack – Denver, while engaging with the Associa Colorado team and fellow supporters.

Interstate Roofing, renowned for its commitment to innovation and customer service excellence, served as the event's main sponsor. Their dedication to community involvement and charitable endeavors aligns seamlessly with Associa Cares' mission, making them invaluable contributors to the Tee-Up Fore Cares initiative.

Associa Cares, established in 2007, has distributed over $5 million dollars to more than 3,800 families and communities in need, thanks to the generosity of caring businesses and individuals. The funds donated to Associa Cares provide vital humanitarian aid, including financial grants, to assist families and communities in rebuilding and recovering from disaster-related challenges.

For more information about Associa Cares and how you can support their mission, please contact info@associacares.org or visit www.associacares.org.

About Associa Cares

Associa Cares is both a U.S.-based nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization and a registered charity in Canada, created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across North America, Associa Cares is able to provide aid to the families affected by these types of tragedies. Associa Cares has provided over $5 million in assistance to more than 3,800 families since 2007.

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at www.associacares.org

To view Associa Cares’ U.S. fundraising disclosures, visit: http://www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement/.

