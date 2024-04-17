Rockset Announces 2024 Index Conference, Industry Event for Engineers Building Search, Analytics, and AI Applications at Scale

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockset , the search and analytics company, today announced that it will host the second annual Index Conference , an industry event for engineers building the next generation of search, analytics and AI applications at scale. The event will feature presentations from leading search and AI practitioners on building best-in-class systems that support personalization and recommendations, vector search and in-app search experiences.



What: Index Conference 2024

Where: Virtual and in-person at The Computer History Museum in Mountain View, CA

When: Thursday, May 16, 2024 from 9:00 am-4:30 pm PT. Register here to join.

Why: In the age of AI, new indexing algorithms like FAISS and HNSW, and new models including DBRX, Gemini and Claude 3, enable knowledgeable and contextually relevant AI applications at scale. Similarity indexes cross paths with search indexes for hybrid search, dramatically increasing the number of application indexes, while AI models are constantly evolving to handle greater capacity, higher dimensionality and multi-modal data. In light of this growing complexity, engineering teams will be challenged to design for efficiency at scale.

Attendees will hear from industry experts on new ways to build applications and infrastructure that scale to millions of users and have the opportunity to participate in discussions on new concepts, tooling, and best practices for search and AI.

The incredible lineup of speakers includes:

Reynold Xin, co-founder of Databricks, will deliver the welcome keynote alongside Rockset CEO and co-founder Venkat Venkataramani.

will deliver the welcome keynote alongside Rockset CEO and co-founder Venkat Venkataramani. Shriya Arora, engineering manager, and Julian Jaffe, staff software engineer at Netflix, will present on improving homepage personalization.

will present on improving homepage personalization. Luming Chen, machine learning engineer, and Sudeep Das, head of machine learning and AI at DoorDash, will provide an overview on building a best-in-class personalized shopping experience.

will provide an overview on building a best-in-class personalized shopping experience. Bo Ling, staff software engineer at Uber Eats, will discuss building a recommendation system across hundreds of millions of stores.

“As AI models, real-time data, and cloud-native approaches continue to become more accessible, they have introduced a variety of new ways to build intelligent applications that have the potential to serve millions of users and fuel billion-dollar businesses,” said Venkat Venkataramani, co-founder and CEO of Rockset. “Following the success of our inaugural event in 2023, Index Conference 2024 will bring together the brightest minds in engineering to discuss these industry changes, exchange ideas, introduce new concepts and collaborate on tooling and best practices to build the search and AI applications of the future.”

To register for Index Conference, visit https://rockset.com/index-conf/#register.

