Trinity University (San Antonio) Launches $25M Endowment Matching Initiative for Student Scholarships

SAN ANTONIO, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Because Trinity University (San Antonio) wants to offer an accessible education to the best and brightest students, it has launched the Trinity Commitment. This initiative is a $25 million investment committed by Trinity’s Board of Trustees that the University and generous donors will mutually invest in, fueling access to Trinity's unparalleled educational experience.



Trinity realizes that to be a competitive choice for students looking for a college education; it must keep its liberal arts and sciences education accessible for all admitted students. The Trinity Commitment will empower these top students to be able to choose Trinity University.

"Trinity's strength as an institution is connected directly to the strength of our students and the strength of our community," says Vanessa B. Beasley, Ph.D., president of Trinity University. "To live into our mission of offering a transformative liberal arts and sciences education for our students, we must ensure access to that education. That's why we're making this threefold commitment: to our students, our philanthropic partners, and our institution."

The Trinity Commitment will not only enable top students to choose Trinity, but it will also help strengthen their connection to Trinity's community, knowing that Trinity chose them in return. It will secure equitable access to higher education where students can envision a college experience unburdened by financial stressors with an expansive learning experience that allows them to embrace leadership opportunities and focus on their futures.

"Ensuring equitable access to higher education is imperative as demographic changes reshape our student body," says Eric Maloof, vice president for enrollment management. "As the number of college-aged students shrinks over the next five to 10 years, financial aid will be a critical decision-making factor for many of the students we want to join our community. To compete for these impressive students and to prioritize their individual backgrounds and perspectives, Trinity must commit the all-around support for these students not just to be here but to thrive here."

