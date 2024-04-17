Upwork Premieres New Partner Program to Expand Ecosystem of Companies Transforming How We Work

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U pwork (NASDAQ: UPWK), the world’s work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent, today announced Upwork Partners , a new program for companies to establish partnerships with Upwork that highlight skilled independent professionals on Upwork to serve their customers’ most pressing business needs, as well as connect freelancers with industry-leading tools that supercharge productivity and improve work quality. Initially, Upwork Partners encompasses three main partnership models:



Upwork Partner Experts. Complex, specific work requires the exact right professional and skillset. Through the Upwork Partner Experts offering, partners can provide their customers direct access to a set of trusted expert independent professionals that they’ve curated as being deeply experienced in working with their technologies, available right at the moment customers need them. The first example of this partnership model was launched through OpenAI Experts on Upwork in mid-2023, and Upwork has since forged similar agreements with GoDaddy, BigCommerce, Constant Contact and others.



Apps and Offers. On Upwork's apps and offers page , partners can market and provide special access to their apps, tools and products that can help freelancers boost their productivity and creativity, automate tasks, and run their businesses more efficiently. Dropbox, Notion and iStock by Getty Images are the most recent partners to join Adobe and others in adding access to their products through apps and offers on Upwork.



Partner Offers. Partner Offers result in straightforward discounts on Upwork services, available directly within partners' platform environments, apps or customer experiences. Ramp, Brex, and Mercury all currently partner with Upwork through this offering.



“Upwork can provide tremendous value to our partners’ customers via the skilled global freelancers on our marketplace, alongside the value we can provide to our own customers by offering direct, differentiated access to partners’ products on our platform,” said Adel Farahmand, VP of partnerships and business development, Upwork. “We’re excited about formalizing and accelerating that value delivery through Upwork Partners, and look forward to working with more current and prospective partners as well as new partnership models we will introduce in the near future.”

“The Upwork marketplace is home to a broad pool of independent professionals who are experts at using GoDaddy products, so striking an official partnership made perfect sense,” said Paul Bindel, president of GoDaddy Partners. “We strive to continuously enhance the way we deliver value to our community, and being one of the first official Upwork partners allows us to do so in a new and exciting way.”

Upwork also continues to build out support and flexible models for partners to help them achieve their goals and engage within the Upwork ecosystem. A recent example is Upwork’s set of partnerships with vendor management systems and managed service providers for Enterprise Suite, aimed at forming more comprehensive and unified approaches to workforce management.

To learn more or to become an Upwork Partner, visit: www.upwork.com/partners .

About Upwork

Upwork is the world’s largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent from across the globe. We serve everyone from one-person startups to large, Fortune 100 enterprises with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and talent to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $3.8 billion on Upwork in 2023 across more than 10,000 skills in categories including website & app development, creative & design, data science & analytics, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations. Learn more at upwork.com and join us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and X .