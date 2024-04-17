Fructooligosaccharides Market Size Projected to Surge $6.5 Billion Growth by 2033, Exhibit a CAGR of 8.9%

Newark, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 2.8 billion in 2023 Fructooligosaccharides market will reach USD 6.5 billion by 2033. Short-chain carbohydrates called fructo-oligosaccharides are found naturally in a wide variety of fruits and vegetables. They are occasionally included in processed meals as nutritional fiber or as a sweetener. Because fructo-oligosaccharides have so many health benefits, including bettering mineral absorption and gut health, there is a growing demand for them. Fructo-oligosaccharides come in two varieties: inulin and oligofructose.



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2033 USD 6.5 billion Market Size in 2023 USD 2.8 billion CAGR 8.9% No. of Pages in Report 237 Segments Covered by Source, Application, Form, Regions Drivers Demand for FOS in a variety of food and beverage products

Key Insight of the Fructooligosaccharides Market



North America is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 10.3% over the projection period.



North America is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period. The desire for functional foods and beverages, growing consumer awareness of gut health, and the growing acceptance of natural and clean-label ingredients have all contributed to North America's prominence in the worldwide FOS market. It is anticipated that the FOS market in North America will keep expanding as consumers look for goods that provide health advantages over and beyond basic nourishment. Furthermore, North American consumers are becoming more knowledgeable about the significance of gut health and the function of prebiotic fibers like fructooligosaccharides (FOS) in promoting digestive health and general wellbeing. Demand for products containing fructooligosaccharides (FOS) has increased in a number of areas, including dairy, bread, drinks, and nutritional supplements.



In the Fructooligosaccharides market, the sucrose segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 11.7% over the projection period.



The sucrose segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 11.7% over the projection period. Fructooligosaccharides can be synthesized from sucrose by chemical or enzymatic hydrolysis techniques. Enzymatic hydrolysis is the process of converting sucrose into fructooligosaccharides by use of enzymes such as fructosyltransferases. To produce FOS, chemical hydrolysis treats sucrose in an acidic or alkaline solution. Fructooligosaccharides are produced from sucrose using both processes. Fructooligosaccharides generated from sucrose also have useful qualities, such as prebiotic actions that encourage the development of healthy gut flora. Because of this, they are useful as functional dietary additives to improve general health and digestive health.



In the Fructooligosaccharides market, the food & beverages segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 12.4% over the projection period.



The food & beverages segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 12.4% over the projection period. Because fructooligosaccharides have prebiotic qualities that encourage the growth of good gut flora, they are acknowledged as functional additives in the food and beverage sector. In addition to providing dietary fiber, they may have positive effects on the immunological system, the digestive system, and blood sugar management. Additionally, fructooligosaccharides modify the mouthfeel, viscosity, and stability of food products by acting as bulking agents and texture modifiers. They are frequently employed to replicate the texture and sensory characteristics of full-fat or full-sugar goods in low-fat or reduced-calorie formulations.



In the Fructooligosaccharides market, the powder products segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 12.7% over the projection period.



The powder products segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 12.7% over the projection period. Since fructooligosaccharides are frequently found in powder form, incorporating them into a variety of food and beverage products is simple and adaptable. Prebiotic fiber, sweetness, and other useful properties can be added to formulations with ease by blending or mixing powdered fructosaccharides. Moreover, powdered fructooligosaccharides are used in many different products, such as drink mixes, dietary supplements, bakery goods, drinks, confections, and functional meals. They can be added to products as prebiotic fibers, bulking agents, or sweeteners to improve their functionality and nutritional profile.



Market Dynamics



Driver



Constipation, gastrointestinal diseases, and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) are among the many digestive health problems that are growing more widespread globally. Because fructooligosaccharides (FOS) have been shown to have the ability to reduce the symptoms of some illnesses, there is an increased demand for products that include FOS. Additionally, consumers are looking for cleaner label items that are natural and devoid of harmful additives and ingredients. Because fructooligosaccharides come from whole foods like fruits and vegetables, they fit in nicely with this consumer demand and are used in a variety of food and drink compositions.



Opportunity



Certain customer sectors, such as those with digestive health difficulties, athletes, the elderly, and parents looking for healthier options for their kids, may benefit from fructooligosaccharides. Manufacturers can access niche markets and set themselves apart in the competitive landscape by focusing on these segments with customized goods and marketing strategies that emphasize the pertinent health benefits of FOS. Additionally, cooperation amongst food producers, ingredient suppliers, academic institutions, and healthcare practitioners can spur innovation and raise consumer awareness in the fructooligosaccharides sector. Collaborations can support clinical trials, research and development projects, and educational campaigns to show off the health advantages of fructose syrup (FOS) and broaden its uses across a range of sectors.



Some of the major players operating in the Fructooligosaccharides market are:



• Galam

• Ingredion

• Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

• Tata Chemicals

• Tereos Group

• Beneo

• Biosynth

• Cargill, Incorporated



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Source



• Sucrose

• Chicory



By Application



• Infant Formulation

• Food & Beverages

• Dietary Supplements

• Pet/Animal Feed



By Form



• Liquid

• Powder



