RetireeFirst Wins Gold Stevie Award in 2024 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

Mt Laurel Township, NJ, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RetireeFirst has been presented with a Gold Stevie® Award in the Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year - Other Service Industries category in the 18th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service .

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes nine of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

Winners were announced during a gala event attended by more than 400 professionals from around the world at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday, April 12.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 44 nations and territories, were considered in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year; more than 60 categories for sales and business development achievements, ranging from Senior Sales Executive of the Year to Sales Training or Business Development Executive of the Year to Sales Department of the Year; and categories to recognize new products, services, and solution providers.

In celebration of this achievement, RetireeFirst emphasizes its advocacy services as the true hallmark of the company. "Our Retiree Advocacy Services are the foundation of our commitment to excellence," says Dave Zawrotny, Chief Service Officer at RetireeFirst. "We build genuine relationships with our members, help them understand their healthcare benefits, connect them to programs that improve their health and wellbeing, and serve as a liaison between the insurance carrier, provider’s office, and pharmacy if needed. This award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team in delivering exceptional service to our members."

“The high scores given the winning nominations in this year’s competition are evidence of the high levels of achievement portrayed in them,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “We join with the judges and all members of the Stevie Awards community in congratulating and celebrating the winners for their accomplishments.”

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales . Nominations for the 2025 competition will be accepted starting this July.

About RetireeFirst

RetireeFirst is the premier Retiree Benefits Management provider, enhancing the experience and outcomes for group plan sponsors and their retirees. Founded in 2005, the company partners with all major national health carriers and hundreds of labor unions, public sector entities, higher education, and commercial organizations, and serves over 325,000 Medical and Pharmacy lives across all 50 states. Its unparalleled Retiree Advocacy Services create a seamless benefits experience and connect members to programs that improve their health and wellness. RetireeFirst attained a HITRUST r2 certification for its Box and Salesforce platforms at its headquarters and data centers and has been awarded a full URAC Core Accreditation for its commitment to upholding federal regulatory requirements and improving business processes. Headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ, with a recent expansion to include the RetireeFirst West facility in Scottsdale, AZ, the company’s award-winning team and services have garnered industry acclaim. They consistently achieve world-class Net Promoter Scores (NPS), are regularly recognized as one of the Philadelphia Business Journal’s “Best Places to Work,” and won a Bronze Globee American Business Award for Best Benefits Management Solution in 2023. Learn more about RetireeFirst’s end-to-end solution, broker and consultant partnerships, and carrier programs at RetireeFirst.com or by following them on LinkedIn.

About The Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. More than 1,000 professionals around the world participate in the Stevie Awards judging process each year. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Sponsors of the 18th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc., Support Services Group, and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

