Cayosoft Achieves Record Sales, Company Growth as Enterprises Embrace Instant Active Directory Recovery

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 17, 2024 -- Cayosoft Inc., the leader in Microsoft Active Directory management, monitoring, and recovery, today announced it has achieved significant milestones in 2023, driven by growing demand for its instant AD forest recovery solution, Cayosoft Guardian Forest Recovery. At the same time, Cayosoft has invested in hypergrowth-focused talent with Board of Advisors appointments and several C-level and strategic senior leadership hires across company departments.



Active Directory (AD) serves as the backbone for most large and small organizations, managing user accounts, permissions, and access to resources both on-premises and in the cloud. The frequency of downtime due to AD outages has risen 172% since 2021. These outages can result from cyberattacks or simple user errors and system misconfigurations, which can lead to catastrophic financial losses and disruption to business continuity. Cayosoft Guardian Forest Recovery is the first patent-pending recovery solution that can restore all Microsoft directories in a matter of seconds or minutes.

Record-Setting Growth

Increasing demand for Guardian Forest Recovery drove a 56% increase in annual recurring revenue (ARR) from 2022 to 2023, the highest in the company’s history. Centana Growth Partners’ recent $22.5 minority investment enables the expansion of its global go-to-market operations in 2024.

Expanded Executive Leadership and Advisory Team

The company has significantly grown its leadership team in anticipation of its hypergrowth trajectory. Key C-suite and senior executive hires will support Cayosoft’s growing customer base:

Jeremy Manly, Chief Financial Officer, leads Cayosoft’s financial strategy and operations. He joined Cayosoft after 13 years at Veeam Software, where he most recently served as its Vice President, Finance and Operations.

Dmitry Sotnikov, Chief Product Officer, spearheads the vision, strategy, design, and delivery of Cayosoft’s software. Over his 20-year career, Dmitry has held pivotal roles at Netwrix, 42Crunch, WSO2, Jelastic, and Quest Software.

Larry Kraft, Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships, brings 25+ years of award-winning global partner and corporate development to Cayosoft through previous roles in CloudBolt Software, SecureAuth, StealthBits/Netwrix, Quest Software, and more.

Jarrod Roark, Senior Vice President of Technical Operations, joined Cayosoft with 20+ years of experience managing global professional services organizations.

Additionally, Cayosoft established its Board of Advisors. Bill Largent, former CEO of Veeam Software; Callan Harrington, founder and CEO of Flashgrowth; and Kevin Kampman, principal consulting analyst with TechVision Research and former Gartner Research Director; join the board with a breadth of experience in growing and scaling a multitude of enterprise software companies.

Continued Product Innovation

Cayosoft continues to develop its end-to-end AD security product portfolio with several industry-firsts over the past several months. As part of its January 2024 release of Microsoft change monitoring and auditing solution, Cayosoft Guardian, the company became the first vendor to offer the functionality to monitor and rollback Microsoft Intune. Cayosoft also recently released improved account provisioning capabilities for Cayosoft Administrator to better secure, simplify, and automate actions around account suspension processes, among other key product enhancements.

“Active Directory security is seeing a resurgence of importance as organizations experience cyberattacks and outages at unprecedented levels,” said Robert Bobel, founder and CEO, Cayosoft. “AD is both a primary target of attacks, and one of the first core IT assets organizations must restore in the aftermath of a misconfiguration or a disaster scenario like a cyberattack. Seeing the increased global demand for instant AD recovery, Cayosoft focused on talent acquisition and acquiring the capital it would need to extend its global sales reach. We’re on track to execute our ambitious 2024 growth goals.”

About Cayosoft

Cayosoft delivers the only unified solution enabling organizations to securely manage, continuously monitor for threats or suspect changes, and instantly recover their Microsoft platforms, including on-premises Active Directory, hybrid AD, Entra ID (formerly Azure AD), Office 365, and more.

Unlike legacy solutions, Cayosoft builds with hybrid, cloud, and mobile users in mind, fully supporting an organization throughout its IT cloud journey. Manage by offering roles, rules, and automations for Active Directory user governance. Monitor for critical changes, risks, vulnerabilities, and threats that could compromise operations. Lastly, recover from simple objects up to multiple forests. Cayosoft is the only vendor offering instant forest recovery and delivering AD forest recovery in minutes vs. multiple hours, days, even weeks with traditional methods.

