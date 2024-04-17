Eightco Announces Product Expansion in Forever 8’s Apple Products Business

Easton, PA, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OCTO) (the “Company” or “Eightco”), today announced that its subsidiary, Forever 8 Fund LLC (“Forever 8”), is expanding the products for which it will provide inventory capital. In addition to operating in the broader e-Commerce market, Forever 8 is already a significant player in the refurbished smartphone market, providing inventory capital for sellers in the space, largely focused on the Apple iPhone. Due to customer demand, Forever 8 is now expanding its product offering into other refurbished Apple products including iPads, AirPods, the Apple Watch and the iPad Pencil.



Paul Vassilakos, CEO of Eightco and President of Forever 8 said, “Our offering in the refurbished market for Apple products continues to grow. Given the high pricetag for brand new Apple products, the demand for refurbished products is strong. This is combined with the inflationary pressure on the cost of living. Further, the increasing appetite for products in the circular economy, helping to reduce environmental waste, is a continued driver of this market. We are excited to be a contributor and will continue to focus on expanding our offering in this sector as we see ample room for growth.”

About Eightco

Eightco (NASDAQ: OCTO) is committed to growth of its subsidiaries, made up of Forever 8, an inventory capital and management platform for e-commerce sellers, and Ferguson Containers, Inc., a provider of complete manufacturing and logistical solutions for product and packaging needs, through strategic management and investment. In addition, the Company is actively seeking new opportunities to add to its portfolio of technology solutions focused on the e-commerce ecosystem through strategic acquisitions. Through a combination of innovative strategies and focused execution, Eightco aims to create significant value and growth for its portfolio companies and stockholders.

