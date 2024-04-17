Advanced Glazings, Ltd. and Volvo Cars Canada Forge Sustainable Partnership to Illuminate Canadian Showrooms

SYDNEY, Nova Scotia, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Advanced Glazings, Ltd ., (AGL) a leading innovator in sustainable, state-of-the industry glass solutions, proudly announces its strategic partnership with Volvo Cars Canada , a leader in automotive excellence. This groundbreaking collaboration will see the integration of Advanced Glazings' Solera® glass in four locations across Canada to begin, heralding a new era of sustainable design, energy efficiency, and an even more pleasing and effective showroom experience to Volvo's infrastructure.



As part of Volvo's commitment to sustainability and energy conservation, Solera® glass has been and will be further deployed as a key component in Volvo's facilities, enhancing both aesthetic appeal and environmental performance. Locations include Richmond, Brossard, Laval and Halifax, with the Richmond and Laval location’s being the first to attain LEED certifications in Canada. Solera® glass, renowned for its best-in-class translucent light diffusing insulated properties, offers unparalleled benefits including exceptional light diffusion, superior insulation with an insulation value of up to R25, and an exquisite glow effect that beautifully illuminates Volvo's signature showroom façades.

"Volvo's decision to partner with Advanced Glazings is yet another testament to their impressive dedication to sustainability and innovation," remarked Doug Milburn, chairman and founder of Advanced Glazings, Ltd. "Our Solera® technology not only meets Volvo's stringent sustainability criteria but also elevates their architectural designs with its unique combination of superior aesthetics and energy efficiency."

The partnership will see Volvo Cars transition from conventional acid-etched glass to Solera® glass, offering a sustainable alternative that aligns with Volvo's values of energy consciousness and environmental responsibility. Unlike traditional options, Solera® glass boasts significantly higher insulation values and light diffusing power, providing occupants with a comfortable environment while maximizing daylighting, reducing the need for blinds, and enabling a “lights off in the daytime” experience.

"We are excited to embark on this journey with Advanced Glazings," stated Julian Pastore, manager of Retail Experience and Sustainability at Volvo Cars Canada. "By incorporating Solera® glass into our facilities, we are not only enhancing the visual appeal of our spaces but also reducing our carbon footprint and advancing our sustainability goals."

AGL is proud to lead the burgeoning trend of sustainability as a top-line revenue driver across multiple industries where the green, human-benefiting features of its proprietary technology empower architects and building owners to provide a more pleasing environment that increases in-business dwell-time and overall customer enjoyment of physical spaces, while exceeding the call from consumers to create more efficient, longer lasting buildings in the spirit of conservation.

About Advanced Glazings, Ltd.

Advanced Glazings, Ltd. is a pioneer in sustainable glass solutions, dedicated to revolutionizing the way buildings connect with the outdoors. With its Solera® line of highly insulating light diffusing glass and expertise in daylight design, Advanced Glazings empowers architects and builders to create stunning, energy-efficient structures that inspire awe and admiration.

Volvo Cars in 2023

For the full year 2023, Volvo Car Group recorded a record-breaking core operating profit of SEK 25.6 billion. Revenue in 2023 amounted to an all-time high of SEK 399.3 billion, while global sales reached a record 708,716 cars.



About Volvo Car Group

Volvo Cars was founded in 1927. Today, it is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world with sales to customers in more than 100 countries. Volvo Cars is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, where it is traded under the ticker “VOLCAR B”.



“For life. To give people the freedom to move in a personal, sustainable and safe way." This purpose is reflected in Volvo Cars' ambition to become a fully electric car maker by 2030 and in its commitment to an ongoing reduction of its carbon footprint, with the ambition to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.



As of December 2023, Volvo Cars employed approximately 43,400 full-time employees. Volvo Cars' head office, product development, marketing and administration functions are mainly located in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Cars' production plants are located in Gothenburg, Ghent (Belgium), South Carolina (US), Chengdu, Daqing and Taizhou (China). The company also has R&D and design centres in Gothenburg and Shanghai (China).



