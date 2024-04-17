EZLynx Launches Industry-First Quote By Text Innovation

Lewisville, TX., April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZLynx, an Applied company, today announced its latest personal lines rating innovation, Quote By Text, an insurance industry-first quoting solution. Quote By Text enables agencies to provide texting as a quoting option to customers and prospects, delivering a modern customer experience and a new channel for quality leads for agencies.

Quote By Text revolutionizes the quoting experience with core features, including:

New Innovative Sales Approach : The first-of-its-kind solution kick-starts the sales process with a simple text message from the consumer, creating a touchpoint that meets today’s insurance shoppers where they are and providing a differentiated experience.

: The first-of-its-kind solution kick-starts the sales process with a simple text message from the consumer, creating a touchpoint that meets today’s insurance shoppers where they are and providing a differentiated experience. Simplified Consumer Engagement: After the initial text, Quote By Text engages in a conversation to gather quoting data. The entire sales interaction is designed to be straightforward, mimicking the simplicity of familiar text conversations.

After the initial text, Quote By Text engages in a conversation to gather quoting data. The entire sales interaction is designed to be straightforward, mimicking the simplicity of familiar text conversations. Streamlines Quotes & Captures Leads: The solution quickly returns the three lowest quote results to the client and automatically populates consumer contact details, risk information, and all quotes in EZLynx, ensuring easy access and seamless management of information for the insurance agency.

“Quote By Text is a prime example of our innovative approach at EZLynx to enhance the insurance agency experience,” said Michael Streit, president, EZLynx. “Our commitment remains firmly centered on equipping agencies with practical innovation that allows them to get hours back in their day while providing a modern customer experience to further differentiate their business and drive growth.”

# # #

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About EZLynx

EZLynx pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 37,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than 14 million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.