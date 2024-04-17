Fleetio Wins Third Consecutive Sales & Customer Service Stevie® Award

BIRMINGHAM, AL, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fleetio, the leading fleet maintenance management software company, today announced it has won a 2024 Silver Stevie® Sales & Customer Service Award for Customer Service Department of the Year. A testament to its commitment to customer-centric service and product reliability, this marks the third consecutive year that Fleetio has earned a Stevie Award.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes nine of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

“We're honored to receive this Stevie Award," said Jessica Underbrink, Vice President of Customer Experience at Fleetio. "It's a recognition of our team's exceptional customer service and dedication to helping a diverse range of fleets operate more efficiently. With a presence in over 100 countries, we're continuously improving our services to ensure every customer gets the most out of Fleetio.”

For 2024’s competition, seven specialized judging committees composed of more than 200 professionals worldwide evaluated over 2,300 nominations from 44 nations and territories to determine winners.

“The high scores given the winning nominations in this year’s competition are evidence of the high levels of achievement portrayed in them,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “We join with the judges and all members of the Stevie Awards community in congratulating and celebrating the winners for their accomplishments.”

Fleetio demonstrated customer service excellence by maintaining an impressive 93% customer satisfaction rating while effectively resolving approximately 3,000 email and live chat cases and 1,900 phone calls per month. With a first response rate of 20 minutes, Fleetio significantly beats the industry average of two to five hours. The Fleetio team also executed a meticulous revamp of its customer-facing knowledge base, publishing 1,754 major updates across 448 separate articles.

In addition to its Stevie Award win, Fleetio reached the number one spot on G2 for Fleet Maintenance Software, earning nine badges in various categories, and was named a “High Performer” with “Highest User Adoption.” Fleetio also recently earned Business Intelligence Group’s 2024 BIG Innovation Award, which recognizes organizations, products and people that are bringing new ideas to life in innovative ways.

These recognitions reflect Fleetio's strong leadership in both customer service and product innovation within the fleet industry. With a relentless commitment to providing exceptional experiences and developing cutting-edge solutions, Fleetio empowers fleets of all sizes to reduce downtime and extend the life of valuable fleet assets.

About Fleetio

Fleetio builds simple, collaborative software that helps fleets of all sizes track, analyze and improve fleet operations. With a mobile-first mindset and focus on automating the fleet operations process through seamless integrations with business solutions like telematics devices, maintenance shops, and fuel cards, Fleetio’s web- and mobile-based technology enables fleet managers, drivers, mechanics, and vendors to access and update fleet data in real-time and get actionable insights like total cost of ownership. With Fleetio, users can manage maintenance, DVIRs, fuel, parts, inventory, vehicle assignments, recalls, and more all in one place. Fleetio powers public and private fleets in more than 100 countries in industries like consumer and business services, construction, transportation, and many others. Visit us at www.fleetio.com.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

Attachments