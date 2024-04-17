EC-Council University Ranked Top 10 in Online Masters of Cybersecurity by Fortune® Education

Albuquerque, New Mexico, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EC-Council University has been named in Fortune® elite ranking of the Best Online Master's in Cybersecurity for 2024, alongside esteemed institutions like the University of California – Berkeley, Duke University, Indiana University, and the University of Arizona. EC-Council University’s inclusion underscores its unwavering commitment to academic excellence, innovative curriculum, and student success.

With a 92% retention rate and graduating class of 100 students in 2022-2023, EC-Council University has the second largest cohort of students for its Master’s program in cybersecurity among Fortune® top 20. Its global appeal is evident in the diverse student body hailing from 79 countries, fostering a richly collaborative and inclusive learning environment. Demonstrating the effectiveness of its curriculum, an impressive 97.7% of learners have achieved or are on track to achieve their initial goals, with 90.9% expressing overall satisfaction and 95.5% recommending EC-Council’s University to others.

Fortune® rankings are meticulously crafted, focusing on academic strength, retention and graduation rates, enrollment figures, and alumni success. EC-Council University’s Master of Science in Cyber Security (MSCS) program, with specializations in cloud security, incident management, security analysis, executive leadership, and digital forensics, equips graduates with advanced skillsets aligned with industry demands. Moreover, these specializations allow students to select specific fields of study that they are passionate about. Each specialization has well-defined job prospects, derived from the National Initiative of Cybersecurity Education (NICE) published by the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

The MSCS program offers a flexible, 100% online format, empowering to balance coursework with their schedules. Beyond traditional academia, EC-Council University integrates practical training with industry-recognized certifications, such as the Certified Penetration Testing Professional (CPENT), Certified Hacking Forensic Investigator (CHFI), Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), enhancing graduates’ competitiveness in the cybersecurity field each Master’s program has up to 4 industry recognized certifications embedded as part of the program to equip graduates with tangible skills to be competitive in the cybersecurity field.

Lata Bavisi, President of EC-Council University, expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, "We are honored to have EC-Council University acknowledged by Fortune® in the top 10 of the online master's program in cybersecurity. This achievement reflects the dedication of our esteemed faculty, the innovative spirit driving our curriculum, and the relentless pursuit of excellence by our students.”

For further insights into EC-Council University and its transformative cybersecurity programs, please visit www.eccu.edu.

About EC-Council University:

EC-Council University (ECCU) is an accredited online institution and part of the EC-Council Group, prioritizing ethical behavior, innovative thinking, scholarship, and leadership. Offering asynchronous programs with live learning components in cybersecurity, ECCU aims to enhance the learning experience and drive excellence in cybersecurity education.

Founded in 2001, EC-Council is a trusted authority in cybersecurity education and certification. Best known for its Certified Ethical Hacker program, EC-Council also offers training, certificates, and degrees on a wide spectrum of subjects from Computer Forensic Investigation and Security Analysis to Threat Intelligence and Information Security. EC-Council is an ISO/IEC 17024 Accredited Organization recognized under the U.S. Defense Department Directive 8140/8570 and many other authoritative cybersecurity bodies worldwide. With over 350,000 certified professionals globally, EC-Council remains a gold standard in the industry.

