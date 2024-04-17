Philippines Fertilizer Industry Research Report 2024-2033: Development Environment, Supply and Demand, Import and Export, Competition, Major Brands, Outlook

Dublin, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines Fertilizer Industry Research Report 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Philippines has a population of approximately 110 million, ranking second in ASEAN. Agriculture plays an important role in the Philippine economy. 70 % of the country's population is in rural areas, and a considerable number of rural people rely on agriculture to make a living. According to statistics, the agricultural industry employs 24% of the Philippines' workforce. Cultivated land and forestland account for 18.7 % of the total land area of the Philippines.







The Philippines has limited fertilizer production capacity, so it needs to import large amounts of fertilizer every year. According to the publisher's analysis, the Philippines' annual fertilizer imports have exceeded 2 million tons in recent years. The Philippines mainly imports fertilizers from China, Indonesia, Malaysia and other countries.



But the Philippines also exports fertilizers. The main types of chemical fertilizers exported by the Philippines are urea, ammonium sulfate, diamine phosphate, potassium fertilizer and compound fertilizer. Cambodia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Zambia, Bulgaria, etc. are the main export markets for fertilizers in the Philippines.



According to the publisher's analysis, although COVID -19 has had a certain adverse impact on the Philippine fertilizer industry in 2020-2021, in 2022-2023, the Philippine fertilizer industry has shown a recovery trend.



Although the demand for fertilizers in the Philippines in 2020 was adversely affected by extreme weather conditions, in general, the operating conditions of enterprises are good, and the operating performance of leading enterprises has increased significantly.



According to the publisher's analysis, the positive outlook for agriculture is a factor driving the growth of fertilizer consumption in the Philippines. The Philippines is one of the agricultural systems most vulnerable to monsoons and other extreme weather events, and these events are expected to create more uncertainty as climate change impacts the country.



Overall, with the growth of the Philippine population and economic development, the demand for chemical fertilizers in the Philippine agriculture and planting industry will continue to rise. The Philippines' fertilizer imports are expected to continue to grow from 2024 to 2033. The publisher predicts that by 2033, the Philippines' fertilizer imports will reach 3.39 million tons, with a compound annual growth rate of 3.0 % from 2024 to 2033.



For foreign-funded enterprises, the Philippine fertilizer industry is an area worthy of investment in the next few years.



