Progyny and Fertility Matters Canada Recognize Canadian Fertility Awareness Week to Advocate for Expanded Access to Family Building Care

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a transformative fertility, family building, and women’s health benefits solution, and Fertility Matters Canada, a national fertility patient-focused organization, today announced both organizations will be co-hosting an event to garner support for increased access to family building care. The event will overlook the CN Tower, which will be lit green, Canada’s official colour to represent fertility awareness and support, alongside nearly 50 additional Canadian landmarks, on Thursday, April 25, 2024, in honour of Canadian Fertility Awareness Week 2024.



Seventeen years ago, Canadian Fertility Awareness Week was established to spotlight fertility and the countless individuals unable to achieve their family building dreams. Progyny and Fertility Matters Canada are united in their mission to further this cause by removing the stigmas and obstacles impeding access to family building care. As part of this, the organizations will be hosting a private event with representatives from both entities, esteemed fertility experts, and leaders from Canada's top employers who acknowledge the significance of fertility and family building benefits, to discuss the state of fertility in Canada.

“We're honoured to further our awareness initiatives in Canada, and to provide Canada’s leading employers with a managed family building benefit that offers comprehensive care and dedicated support, enabling anyone to realize their dream of parenthood," said Pete Anevski, CEO of Progyny. "Progyny and Fertility Matters Canada are united in our mission to spark conversations around the fertility and family building hurdles Canadians face to show they aren’t alone in this journey.”

“There are numerous obstacles hindering access to fertility care in Canada," said Carolynn Dubé, Executive Director of Fertility Matters Canada. "Despite our nation boasting exceptional fertility specialists and cutting-edge technology, many Canadians remain unable to access these services due to financial constraints or geographic barriers. This week will elevate the voices of those in our country whose experiences are profoundly significant."

To learn more about Progyny, visit www.progyny.com. To learn more about Fertility Matters Canada, visit, www.fertilitymatters.ca.

About Progyny

Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY) is a transformative fertility, family building, and women’s health benefits solution, trusted by the nation’s leading employers, health plans and benefit purchasers. We envision a world where everyone can realize their dreams of family and ideal health. Our outcomes prove that comprehensive, inclusive and intentionally designed solutions simultaneously benefit employers, patients and physicians.

Our benefits solution empowers patients with concierge support, coaching, education, and digital tools; provides access to a premier network of fertility and women's health specialists who use the latest science and technologies; drives optimal clinical outcomes; and reduces healthcare costs.

Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been recognized for its leadership and growth by CNBC Disruptor 50, Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Forbes’ Best Employers, Financial Times, Inc. 5000, Inc. Power Partners, and Crain’s Fast 50 for NYC. For more information, visit www.progyny.com.

About Fertility Matters Canada

Fertility Matters Canada (FMC) is the leading national patient-focused organization providing free support, public education, and advocacy for equitable access to fertility care in Canada. Whether you are considering your future fertility, are currently on a fertility journey, are facing childlessness after infertility, have experienced a miscarriage or loss, or are seeking support or information, FMC is here to help you.

We grew out of a volunteer group in Ottawa called the Infertility Self Support Group (ISSG), which began in 1983. Today, FMC is a national charitable organization supporting more than 1 in 6 Canadians who are struggling with their fertility or who need access to fertility care to build their family.

In 2007, FMC launched Canadian Infertility Awareness Week (CIAW) to raise awareness and hope in the fertility community. In 2023, CIAW became Canadian Fertility Awareness Week (CFAW), a more inclusive campaign raising awareness of the struggles and stories of all those needing access to fertility care.

