Robotic Dentistry Market Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030, Featuring Key Players Dentsply Sirona, Align Technology, Envista Holdings, Intuitive Surgical and Planmeca

Dublin, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Dentistry Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the global robotic dentistry market looks promising with opportunities in the implantology and endodontic markets. The global robotic dentistry market is expected to reach an estimated $1.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 16.9% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for minimally invasive dental procedures, growing prevalence of dental diseases and disorders, and technological advancements in robotic technologies.

Key Market Insights

Robot-assisted systems & software are forecast to remain the largest segment over the forecast period as it ensures improved accuracy and enhanced output.

Within this market, implantology will remain the largest segment as these robotic systems helps in developing dental implants that is more reliable and successful.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to existence of major players and large availability of refunds and support from the government in the region.

Robotic Dentistry by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global robotic dentistry by product & service, application, end use, and region.



Robotic Dentistry Market by Product & Service:

Standalone Robots

Robot-Assisted System & Software

Services

Robotic Dentistry Market by Application:

Implantology

Endodontics

Others

Robotic Dentistry Market by End Use:

Dental Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Academic & Research Institutes

Others

Robotic Dentistry Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Robotic Dentistry Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies robotic dentistry companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Some of the robotic dentistry companies profiled in this report include:

Dentsply Sirona

Align Technology

Envista Holdings

Intuitive Surgical

Planmeca

Key Report Features:

Market Size Estimates: Robotic dentistry market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Robotic dentistry market size by product & service, application, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Robotic dentistry market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different product & services, applications, end uses, and regions for the robotic dentistry market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the robotic dentistry market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following key questions:

What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the robotic dentistry market by product & service (standalone robots, robot-assisted system & softwares, and services), application (implantology, endodontics, and others), end use (dental hospitals & clinics, dental academic & research institutes, and others), and region?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/49g0by

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.