Indonesia Fertilizer Industry Research Report 2024-2033: Development Environment, Supply and Demand, Import and Export, Competition, Major Brands, Outlook

Indonesia is the fourth most populous country in the world and an important agricultural country. The overall demand for fertilizers in Indonesia is showing an increasing trend. In 2021, Indonesia's agricultural land reached 64.6 million hectares, and the cultivated land area reached 26.3 million hectares. The cultivated land area accounted for 13.9% of the country's land area. According to statistics, 45% of Indonesia's population lives in rural areas, and more than 90% of those engaged in agriculture are small farmers.







Farms account for 32% of Indonesia's total land area, and agricultural production accounts for 14% of the gross domestic product (GDP). Indonesia is also the world's third largest exporter of cocoa and rubber, and increased export-oriented crop cultivation has led to rising demand for fertilizers in Indonesia. In 2023, Indonesia's fertilizer imports reached US$ 2.03 billion, and Indonesia is one of the world's largest fertilizer importers.



In 2020-2022, the COVID -19 pandemic had an adverse impact on the Indonesian fertilizer industry. Fertilizer production in Indonesia fell by 20-30% due to supply constraints. In addition, due to the turmoil in the international situation, which has had a huge impact on the supply side of the fertilizer market, especially the potash fertilizer market, Indonesian fertilizer market prices have also increased.



The publisher predicts that with the development of Indonesia's agriculture and planting industry, Indonesia's demand for fertilizers will continue to rise from 2024 to 2033. Due to Indonesia's limited domestic fertilizer production capacity, annual fertilizer imports will continue to rise. The publisher predicts that Indonesia's fertilizer imports will reach 7.54 million tons in 2033, with a compound annual growth rate of 3.1 % from 2024 to 2033.



Topics covered:

Indonesia Fertilizer Industry Overview

Economic environment and policy environment of fertilizers in Indonesia

Indonesian fertilizer market size from 2019 to 2023

Analysis of major Indonesian fertilizer manufacturers

Key Drivers and Market Opportunities of Indonesia's Fertilizer Industry

What are the key drivers, challenges and opportunities for the Indonesian fertilizer industry during the forecast period 2024-2033?

What is the expected revenue of the Indonesia Fertilizer market during the forecast period 2024-2033?

What strategies are adopted by the key players in the market to increase their market share in the industry?

Which segment of the Indonesian Fertilizer Market is expected to dominate the market in 2033?

Indonesia Fertilizer Market Forecast from 2024 to 2033

What are the main headwinds facing Indonesia's fertilizer industry?

1 Overview of Indonesia

1.1 Geographical conditions

1.2 Indonesia's demographic structure

1.3 Indonesia's economy

1.4 Indonesian minimum wage from 2014 to 2024

1.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Indonesia's Fertilizer Industry



2 Development environment of Indonesia's fertilizer industry

2.1 Economic environment

2.1.1 Development status of agriculture and plantation industry in Indonesia

2.1.2 Analysis of fertilizer usage in the Indonesian market

2.2 Technical environment

2.2.1 Main types of chemical fertilizers used in Indonesia

2.2.2 Technical level of Indonesia's fertilizer manufacturing industry

2.3 Policy environment for Indonesia's fertilizer industry

2.3.1 Main government policies for Indonesia's fertilizer industry

2.3.2 Foreign investment policies in Indonesia's fertilizer industry

2.4 Analysis of operating costs of Indonesia's fertilizer industry

2.4.1 Human resource costs

2.4.2 Electricity price

2.4.3 Factory rent

2.4.4 Other costs



3 Supply and demand status of Indonesia's fertilizer industry

3.1 Supply status of Indonesia's fertilizer industry

3.1.1 Indonesia's total fertilizer production

3.1.2 Production of different types of fertilizers

3.2 Demand status of Indonesia's fertilizer industry

3.2.1 Analysis of fertilizer consumption in Indonesia

3.2.2 Analysis of Indonesian market demand for different types of fertilizers

3.2.3 Comprehensive forecast of Indonesia's fertilizer market

3.3 Indonesia Fertilizer Market Price Analysis



4 Import and export status of Indonesia's fertilizer industry from 2019 to 2023

4.1 Import status of Indonesia's fertilizer industry

4.1.1 Indonesia's fertilizer import volume and import value

4.1.2 Main import sources of chemical fertilizers in Indonesia

4.2 Export status of Indonesia's fertilizer industry

4.2.1 Indonesia's fertilizer export volume and export value

4.2.2 Main export destinations of fertilizers in Indonesia



5 Market Competition Analysis of Indonesia's Fertilizer Industry

5.1 Barriers to entry in Indonesia's fertilizer industry

5.1.1 Brand barriers

5.1.2 Quality barriers

5.1.3 Capital barriers

5.2 Competitive Structure of Indonesia's Fertilizer Industry

5.2.1 Bargaining power of fertilizer suppliers

5.2.2 Consumer bargaining power

5.2.3 Competition in Indonesia's Fertilizer Industry

5.2.4 Potential Entrants to the Fertilizer Industry

5.2.5 Alternatives to chemical fertilizers



6 Analysis of major fertilizer brands in Indonesia

6.1 PT. Pupuk Sriwidjaya Palembang

6.2 PT Petrokimia Gresik

6.3 PT Pupuk Kujang

6.4 PT. Pupuk Kalimantan Timur

6.5 PT Pupuk Iskandar Muda

6. 6 PT Jadi Mas

6.7 Wilmar International Limited

6.8 Kuok Group (Agrifert)

6.9 PT. Dupan Anugerah Lestari



7 Indonesia's Fertilizer Industry Outlook 2024-2033

7.1 Analysis of development factors of Indonesia's fertilizer industry

7.1.1 Driving forces and development opportunities of Indonesia's fertilizer industry

7.1.2 Threats and challenges faced by Indonesia's fertilizer industry

7.2 Supply Forecast of Indonesia's Fertilizer Industry

7.3 Indonesia Fertilizer Market Demand Forecast

7.4 Indonesia's Fertilizer Import and Export Forecast

