Washington Spirit Celebrates First Ever Fan Goalkeeper Jerseys

Washington, D.C., April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Washington Spirit celebrates the first-ever fan goalkeeper jerseys marking another major milestone toward equity in women’s sports. For the first time in club and National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) history, fans will be able to represent their favorite goalkeepers with a custom jersey like they have done for their favorite field players and was previously only available for the men’s game.

"This should be the benchmark,” said Spirit Chief Operations Officer Theresa McDonnell. “The expectation is that all players’ jerseys are available to fans. Keepers are inspiring leaders and mentors with their own unique fan base who want to represent them. It’s about time that they can. Of course, we jumped at the opportunity to offer keeper jerseys in our shop. I can’t wait to see them all over the city.”

Spirit goalkeepers Aubrey Kingsbury and Nicole Barnhart have combined for nearly 30 professional seasons and will see their jerseys worn by fans in the stands for the first time this year. Barnhart boasts a remarkable record, having won two Olympic gold medals with the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT), alongside multiple NWSL accolades including two championships and Goalkeeper of the Year. Fans have consistently sought out and asked for her jersey over her decorated multi-decade career. Kingsbury is a two-time NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year and 2021 NWSL champion with extensive USWNT experience, including at last summer’s FIFA Women’s World Cup, who has faced the same problem.

"To have goalkeeper kits available for fans in the women’s game as they have been for so long in the men’s game is not only a long-awaited move in the right direction, it’s just good business,” said Kingsbury. “I can’t wait to see fans representing me, Barnie [Barnhart] and Lyza in the stands at Audi!”

This is an important step toward equity in sports for female athletes. As women’s sports have seen exponential growth in attendance, viewership and sponsorship revenue in recent years, this move is the latest toward bringing the women’s game on par with the men’s. Demand for women’s sports is at an all-time high and the Spirit is excited to continue to invest in the merchandise aspect of the business to continue the club’s (and league’s) upward trajectory.

"With no way to purchase a goalkeeper jersey, fans have been asking for my game-worn jersey since year one,” said Barnhart. “I’m so excited to see that devoted fans, friends and family can finally purchase their own goalkeeper jersey to wear and show support for their favorite keepers across the league.”

The Spirit is eager to invest in providing goalkeeper kits for fans at retail in this first year it has been made possible. Providing opportunities and conditions in the women’s game equitable to those on the men’s side is key to club majority owner Michele Kang’s vision. As she continues to provide the resources necessary for both on- and off-the-pitch excellence, Kang is setting a new standard for owners in women’s sports.

"I’m fortunate to be able to see an important change like this happen in just my second year as a pro,” said Spirit goalkeeper Lyza Bosselmann. “The trails blazed for players my age by Barnie and Aubrey are inspiring to see and I look forward to continuing to learn from them and help to keep carrying the women’s game forward.”

Spirit goalkeeper jerseys will be available for purchase at Audi Field during the Spirit’s next home match this Saturday, April 20. Following that they will be available online at WashingtonSpirit.com/Shop. The fully embellished kits will feature all four Spirit kit partners: CVS Health, Snickers, Matchday.com and Ally. Fans will have the option to customize their jersey with any of the Spirit’s three current goalkeepers' names and number (#1 Aubrey Kingsbury, #18 Lyza Bosselmann, #28 Nicole Barnhart).

The Spirit welcomes East Coast rival NJ/NY Gotham FC to Audi Field for their nationally-broadcast match on Saturday, April 20 at 1 p.m. Fans can secure their spot and help Black Out Audi Field this weekend by purchasing tickets here. Fans can purchase Spirit gear, including goalkeeper jerseys beginning Saturday, at WashingtonSpirit.com/Shop.

About The Washington Spirit

The Washington Spirit is the professional women’s soccer team based in Washington, D.C. and plays at Audi Field in Buzzard Point. The Spirit was founded on November 21, 2012, and is an inaugural member of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), the premier women’s soccer league in North America. For more information about the Spirit, visit WashingtonSpirit.com and follow the club on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Attachment