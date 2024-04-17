Pet Oral Care Products Report 2024-2032, Featuring Profiles of All4pets, AllAccem, Ceva Sante Animale, Cosmos, Hill's Pet Nutrition, Imrex, Nestle Purina PetCare, Petzlife UK, Vetoquinol and Virbac

Dublin, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Oral Care Products Market Report by Product Type, Animal Type, Distribution Channel, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pet oral care products market size reached US$ 2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 3.4 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.86% during 2023-2032. Rising incidences of oral diseases in pets, increasing awareness regarding the importance of maintaining pet oral hygiene, and inflating disposable income levels represent some of the key factors driving the market.







Pet Oral Care Products Market Trends



The growing rates of pet adoption among the masses, particularly the millennial and gen-z population is a significant factor driving the market. In addition to this, the rising incidences of oral diseases in pets, such as periodontal diseases, oral cancer and tooth abscesses, is also resulting in a higher uptake of pet oral care products across the globe. This can be attributed to the rising trend of pet humanization as well as the increasing awareness regarding the importance of maintaining pet oral hygiene.

Besides this, numerous strategies, such as merger and acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations with shelters and pet stores by the major market players, are providing an impetus to the market. However, the high cost of several pet oral care products and limited availability are acting as major growth restraining factors for the market. On the contrary, continual product innovations, along with the launch of pet-specific organic and natural oral care products to cater to specific consumer demands, are creating lucrative growth opportunities in the market.

Additionally, the easy availability of pet oral care products at competitive prices across e-commerce websites is impacting the market positively. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include rapid urbanization, expansion of product distribution channels, inflating disposable income levels, and extensive research and development (R&D activities conducted by the key players.



Key Market Segmentation:

The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the global pet oral care products market, along with forecasts at the global, regional, and country level from 2023-2032. The report has categorized the market based on product type, animal type and distribution channel.

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the pet oral care products market based on the product type. This includes toothbrush, toothpaste, mouthwash/rinse, dental chews, and others. According to the report, mouthwash/rinse represented the largest segment.

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the pet oral care products market based on the animal type. This includes dogs, cats, and others. According to the report, dogs represented the largest segment.

A detailed breakup and analysis of the pet oral care products market based on the distribution channel has also been provided in the report. This includes supermarkets and hypermarkets, online stores, specialized pet shops, veterinary channels, and others. According to the report, specialized pet shops accounted for the largest market share.

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of all the major regional markets that include North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. According to the report, North America was the largest market for pet oral care products. Some of the factors driving the North America pet oral care products market include the high rate of pet adoption, increasing awareness regarding the importance of maintaining pet oral hygiene, inflating disposable income levels, etc.

Competitive Landscape



The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the global pet oral care products market. Detailed profiles of all major companies have also been provided. Some of the companies covered include All4pets, AllAccem, Ceva Sante Animale, Cosmos, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Goran Pharma, Hill's Pet Nutrition, Imrex, Nestle Purina PetCare Company, Petzlife UK, Vetoquinol and Virbac.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $3.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global





