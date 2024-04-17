Poland Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Databook 2024, Featuring Biedronka, Dino, Lidl, Kaufland, Intermarché, Leroy Merlin, Media Expert, Pepco and RTV Euro AGD

Dublin, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poland Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The gift card sector in Poland demonstrates strong and steady growth, with projections indicating a 7.9% increase on an annual basis, bringing the market size to an estimated US$1.9 billion in 2024. Continued expansion is expected through to 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%, ultimately achieving a market value of US$2.5 billion.
Key Drivers Influencing Growth
The previous year's growth in the gift card market was influenced by several factors that supported expansion across both retail and corporate segments. Notably, a significant surge in e-commerce, the rising trend of digital gifting, and the strategic adoption of gift cards as incentives for remote employees have all played a notable role. Furthermore, substantial initiatives by the government, hospitality, and travel industries to stimulate growth have also contributed to the upward trend in Poland's gift card market.
Market Dynamics and Consumer Behavior
The latest comprehensive analysis reveals that the Polish gift card market sees an array of opportunities and risks across various retail categories. The insights, comprising over 75 key performance indicators at the country level, offer an intricate understanding of the market size and forecast. Additionally, the report delves into the spend on gifts by various consumer segments, including retail and corporate, and across diverse product categories and retail sectors. Furthermore, it breaks down the gift card market size acutely by consumer segment, digital gift card market size, and details surrounding gift card spend by consumer behavior and demographics.
Market Segmentation Insights
The data offers a granular view of the gift card market split by retail and corporate consumers, with detailed sections on market sizing for digital gift cards, value by purchase channels, and segmentation by various consumer occasions. Insights also cover gift card spend by product categories and retail sectors, affording stakeholders a thorough understanding of the evolving market landscape.
Companies Featured
- Biedronka
- Dino
- Lidl
- Kaufland
- Intermarché
- Leroy Merlin
- Media Expert
- Pepco
- RTV Euro AGD
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|268
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$2.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.1%
|Regions Covered
|Poland
Report Scope
Total Spend on Gifts in Poland
- By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)
- By Product Categories (13 Segments)
- By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)
Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Poland
- Gross Load Value
- Transaction Value
- Unused Value
- Average Value Per Transaction
- Transaction Volume
- Average Value of Card Purchased
- Number of Cards
Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Poland
- Retail Consumer
- Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)
Digital Gift Card Market Size in Poland
- By Retail Consumer
- By Retail Purchase Occasion
- By Corporate Consumer
- By Corporate Purchase Occasion
- By Company Size
Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Poland
- By Functional Attribute
- By Occasion
- Value by Purchase Channel
Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Poland
- Consumer Purchase Behaviour
- Gift Card Buyer by Age Group
- Gift Card Buyer by Income Level
- Gift Card Buyer by Gender
Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Poland
- By Functional Attribute
- By Occasion
- By Scale of Business
Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Poland
- Food & Beverage
- Health, Wellness & Beauty
- Apparel, Footwear & Accessories
- Books & Media Products
- Consumer Electronics
- Restaurants & Bars
- Toys, Kids, and Babies
- Jewelry
- Sporting Goods
- Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances
- Travel
- Entertainment & Gaming
- Other
Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Poland
- Ecommerce & Department Stores
- Restaurants & Bars
- Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store
- Entertainment & Gaming
- Specialty Stores
- Health & Wellness
- Travel
Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Poland
- Gift Card Online Sales
- Gift Card Offline Sales
- 1st Party Sales
- 3rd Party Sales
- Sales Uplift
