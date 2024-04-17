Poland Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Databook 2024, Featuring Biedronka, Dino, Lidl, Kaufland, Intermarché, Leroy Merlin, Media Expert, Pepco and RTV Euro AGD

Dublin, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poland Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The gift card sector in Poland demonstrates strong and steady growth, with projections indicating a 7.9% increase on an annual basis, bringing the market size to an estimated US$1.9 billion in 2024. Continued expansion is expected through to 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%, ultimately achieving a market value of US$2.5 billion.





Key Drivers Influencing Growth



The previous year's growth in the gift card market was influenced by several factors that supported expansion across both retail and corporate segments. Notably, a significant surge in e-commerce, the rising trend of digital gifting, and the strategic adoption of gift cards as incentives for remote employees have all played a notable role. Furthermore, substantial initiatives by the government, hospitality, and travel industries to stimulate growth have also contributed to the upward trend in Poland's gift card market.



Market Dynamics and Consumer Behavior



The latest comprehensive analysis reveals that the Polish gift card market sees an array of opportunities and risks across various retail categories. The insights, comprising over 75 key performance indicators at the country level, offer an intricate understanding of the market size and forecast. Additionally, the report delves into the spend on gifts by various consumer segments, including retail and corporate, and across diverse product categories and retail sectors. Furthermore, it breaks down the gift card market size acutely by consumer segment, digital gift card market size, and details surrounding gift card spend by consumer behavior and demographics.



Market Segmentation Insights



The data offers a granular view of the gift card market split by retail and corporate consumers, with detailed sections on market sizing for digital gift cards, value by purchase channels, and segmentation by various consumer occasions. Insights also cover gift card spend by product categories and retail sectors, affording stakeholders a thorough understanding of the evolving market landscape.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 268 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Poland

Report Scope

Total Spend on Gifts in Poland

By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

By Product Categories (13 Segments)

By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Poland

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Poland

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size in Poland

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Poland

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Poland

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Poland

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

By Scale of Business

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Poland

Food & Beverage

Health, Wellness & Beauty

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

Books & Media Products

Consumer Electronics

Restaurants & Bars

Toys, Kids, and Babies

Jewelry

Sporting Goods

Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

Travel

Entertainment & Gaming

Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Poland

Ecommerce & Department Stores

Restaurants & Bars

Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

Entertainment & Gaming

Specialty Stores

Health & Wellness

Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Poland

Gift Card Online Sales

Gift Card Offline Sales

1st Party Sales

3rd Party Sales

Sales Uplift

