Maveropepimut-S (MVP-S, previously known as DPX-Survivac) Drug Research Report 2024: 7 Major Markets Size, Forecasts, and Emerging Insights 2019-2032

Dublin, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DPX-Survivac Market Size, Forecast, and Emerging Insight - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about DPX-Survivac for ovarian cancer in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the DPX-Survivac for ovarian cancer in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the DPX-Survivac for ovarian cancer.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the DPX-Survivac market forecast analysis for ovarian cancer in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in ovarian cancer.



Drug Summary



Maveropepimut-S (MVP-S, previously known as DPX-Survivac), being developed by Immunvaccine, is a T cell activating immunotherapy that combines the power of DPX Platform with cancer antigen survivin. It is the lead clinical candidate in IMV's new class of immunotherapies that generates targeted T cells in vivo. By activating survivin-specific killer T cells, maveropepimut-S promotes the destruction of cancer cells and disrupts the fundamental processes of cancer cell production and survival. DPX-Survivac uses Survivin-based antigens in-licensed from Merck KGaA on a worldwide exclusive basis and formulated in the DepoVax vaccine delivery platform.



It is currently being investigated in Phase II clinical trial (AVALON) for the potential treatment of platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian cancer that is estimated to be completed by August 2025.



DPX-Survivac Analytical Perspective

In-depth DPX-Survivac Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of DPX-Survivac for ovarian cancer in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2027 to 2032.



DPX-Survivac Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of DPX-Survivac for ovarian cancer covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for ovarian cancer is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence DPX-Survivac dominance.

Other emerging products for ovarian cancer are expected to give tough market competition to DPX-Survivac and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of DPX-Survivac in ovarian cancer.

Our in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of DPX-Survivac from 2027 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the DPX-Survivac in ovarian cancer.

Key Questions Answered

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of DPX-Survivac?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to DPX-Survivac in ovarian cancer and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the DPX-Survivac development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to DPX-Survivac for ovarian cancer?

What is the forecasted market scenario of DPX-Survivac for ovarian cancer?

What are the forecasted sales of DPX-Survivac in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to DPX-Survivac for ovarian cancer?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of ovarian cancer?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. DPX-Survivac Overview in ovarian cancer

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. DPX-Survivac Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of DPX-Survivac in ovarian cancer

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of DPX-Survivac in the 7MM for ovarian cancer

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of DPX-Survivac in the United States for ovarian cancer

5.3.2. Market Size of DPX-Survivac in Germany for ovarian cancer

5.3.3. Market Size of DPX-Survivac in France for ovarian cancer

5.3.4. Market Size of DPX-Survivac in Italy for ovarian cancer

5.3.5. Market Size of DPX-Survivac in Spain for ovarian cancer

5.3.6. Market Size of DPX-Survivac in the United Kingdom for ovarian cancer

5.3.7. Market Size of DPX-Survivac in Japan for ovarian cancer



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c85xsx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.