Global Legal Services Industry Guide 2024

Global Legal Services industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2019-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

The legal services market includes practitioners of law operating in every sector of the legal spectrum. These include but are not limited to, commercial, criminal, legal aid, insolvency, labor/industrial, family, and taxation law.

The market's value is calculated as the total revenues received by law companies for services rendered. These values include all applicable taxes.

Market volumes in this report refer to the total number of legal professionals in the country.

All market data and forecasts are adjusted for inflation and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using yearly annual average exchange rates.

The global legal services market recorded revenues of $746 billion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% between 2018 and 2023.

Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 3.4% between 2018 and 2023, to reach a total of 10,830.5 thousand personnel in 2023.

US held a 48.0% stake in the global legal services market in 2023, followed by Europe at 23.8%, Asia-Pacific at 15.5% and the Middle East at 1.1%.

