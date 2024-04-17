Global Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Technologies and Market Report 2024: Market Share Analysis by Build Architecture, Magnetic Field Strength, Application Area, End User and Region

Dublin, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI): Technologies and Global Markets 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for medical magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is expected to grow from $7.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $9.8 billion by the end of 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028.
Key factors which are driving the growth are increasing demand for advanced imaging technologies, increasing geriatric population across the globe, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising healthcare spending.
This report provides information on the medical MRI market regarding science, revenues, technology innovations, key manufacturers, and the competitive landscape. Market estimates are provided by considering new sales of MRI machines for human use only. A different report will discuss the market estimates for used and refurbished MRI devices.
The market was segmented based on architecture, field strength, application, end user, and region. The architecture segment is divided into open, closed, and extremity devices. The field strength segment is divided into four segments: low-medium field, high-field, very high field, and ultra-high field MRI systems. The application areas segment is divided into spine MRI, brain MRI, vascular and cardiac MRI, extremities and musculoskeletal MRI, head and neck MRI, abdominal and pelvis MRI, whole-body MRI, and others. The end-user segments are hospitals, diagnostic imaging laboratories, and others. The regional segments are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW).
This report analyzes the market trends associated with MRI devices using data from 2022 as the base year and projections of compound annual growth rates through 2028 (i.e., the forecast period 2023 through 2028).
The Report Includes
- 43 data tables and 36 additional tables
- Overview and an up-to-date analysis of the global markets for medical MRI systems
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historical revenue data (sales figures) from 2021 to 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- Estimate of the current market size and revenue growth prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by build architecture, magnetic field strength, application area, end user, and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to the market growth drivers, opportunities and restraints, technology innovations, regulatory issues, prospects, and the impacts of various macroeconomic variables
- Highlights of emerging technologies in the medical MRI market, including recent developments and future opportunities
- Review of Porter's five forces model and value and supply-chain analysis considering both micro- and macro environmental factors prevailing in the marketplace
- Discussion of sustainability trends and factors, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, ESG score analysis, the future of ESG, and the ESG practices followed by companies
- An analysis of recent patent grants and key patent publications
- Overview of the major vendors along with an analysis of the industry structure, including company market shares, recent M&A activity, and venture funding outlook
- Analysis of the competitive landscape featuring company business segments, financials, product portfolios, and recent developments
- Company profiles of the major global players, including Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Fujifilm Holdings Corp., and Canon Medical Systems Corp.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|98
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$7.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$9.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Components of an MRI System
- MRI Coils
- Overview
- MRI Coil Design
- MRI Coil Prices
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics Snapshot
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Demand for Advanced Imaging Technologies
- Rising Global Geriatric Ponopulation
- Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Increasing Healthcare Spending
- Market Restraints
- High Cost of MRI Systems
- Reduced Public Insurance Refunds
- Declining Helium Gas Reserves and Production
- Market Opportunities
- Adoption of Artificial Intelligence in MRI Devices
- Hybrid MRI Systems
Chapter 4 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Market Segmentation by Architecture
- Closed MRI Systems
- Open MRI Systems
- Extremity MRI Systems
- Market Segmentation by Field Strength
- Market Segmentation by Application
- Market Segmentation by End User
- Market Segmentation by Region
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Development
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Industry Scenario
- Factors Controlling the Market
- Market Share Analysis
- Funding Outlook
- Strategic Alliances
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the MRI Industry: An ESG Perspective
- Sustainability and Medical Imaging
- Reducing Energy Consumption in Radiology
- Optimizing MRI Innovation and Sustainability Efforts
Company Profiles
- Alltech Medical Systems
- Aurora Healthcare U.S. Corp.
- Canon Medical Systems Corp.
- Esaote
- Fonar
- Fujifilm Holdings Corp.
- GE Healthcare
- Koninklijke Philips
- Medonica Co. Ltd.
- Shenzhen Anke High-Tech Co. Ltd.
- Siemens Healthineers
- Time Medical Holding
