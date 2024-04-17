Global Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Technologies and Market Report 2024: Market Share Analysis by Build Architecture, Magnetic Field Strength, Application Area, End User and Region

Dublin, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI): Technologies and Global Markets 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for medical magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is expected to grow from $7.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $9.8 billion by the end of 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028.

Key factors which are driving the growth are increasing demand for advanced imaging technologies, increasing geriatric population across the globe, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising healthcare spending.

This report provides information on the medical MRI market regarding science, revenues, technology innovations, key manufacturers, and the competitive landscape. Market estimates are provided by considering new sales of MRI machines for human use only. A different report will discuss the market estimates for used and refurbished MRI devices.

The market was segmented based on architecture, field strength, application, end user, and region. The architecture segment is divided into open, closed, and extremity devices. The field strength segment is divided into four segments: low-medium field, high-field, very high field, and ultra-high field MRI systems. The application areas segment is divided into spine MRI, brain MRI, vascular and cardiac MRI, extremities and musculoskeletal MRI, head and neck MRI, abdominal and pelvis MRI, whole-body MRI, and others. The end-user segments are hospitals, diagnostic imaging laboratories, and others. The regional segments are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW).

This report analyzes the market trends associated with MRI devices using data from 2022 as the base year and projections of compound annual growth rates through 2028 (i.e., the forecast period 2023 through 2028).

The Report Includes

43 data tables and 36 additional tables

Overview and an up-to-date analysis of the global markets for medical MRI systems

Analyses of the global market trends, with historical revenue data (sales figures) from 2021 to 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Estimate of the current market size and revenue growth prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by build architecture, magnetic field strength, application area, end user, and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market growth drivers, opportunities and restraints, technology innovations, regulatory issues, prospects, and the impacts of various macroeconomic variables

Highlights of emerging technologies in the medical MRI market, including recent developments and future opportunities

Review of Porter's five forces model and value and supply-chain analysis considering both micro- and macro environmental factors prevailing in the marketplace

Discussion of sustainability trends and factors, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, ESG score analysis, the future of ESG, and the ESG practices followed by companies

An analysis of recent patent grants and key patent publications

Overview of the major vendors along with an analysis of the industry structure, including company market shares, recent M&A activity, and venture funding outlook

Analysis of the competitive landscape featuring company business segments, financials, product portfolios, and recent developments

Company profiles of the major global players, including Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Fujifilm Holdings Corp., and Canon Medical Systems Corp.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 98 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $9.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Components of an MRI System

MRI Coils

Overview

MRI Coil Design

MRI Coil Prices

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics Snapshot

Market Drivers Increasing Demand for Advanced Imaging Technologies Rising Global Geriatric Ponopulation Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Increasing Healthcare Spending

Market Restraints High Cost of MRI Systems Reduced Public Insurance Refunds Declining Helium Gas Reserves and Production

Market Opportunities Adoption of Artificial Intelligence in MRI Devices Hybrid MRI Systems



Chapter 4 Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Segmentation by Architecture Closed MRI Systems Open MRI Systems Extremity MRI Systems

Market Segmentation by Field Strength

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by End User

Market Segmentation by Region

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Development

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Industry Scenario

Factors Controlling the Market

Market Share Analysis

Funding Outlook

Strategic Alliances

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the MRI Industry: An ESG Perspective

Sustainability and Medical Imaging

Reducing Energy Consumption in Radiology

Optimizing MRI Innovation and Sustainability Efforts

Company Profiles

Alltech Medical Systems

Aurora Healthcare U.S. Corp.

Canon Medical Systems Corp.

Esaote

Fonar

Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips

Medonica Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Anke High-Tech Co. Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers

Time Medical Holding

