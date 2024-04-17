Bally’s Atlantic City Celebrates 45th Anniversary

Atlantic City, NJ, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bally's Atlantic City is thrilled to commemorate its 45th Anniversary by introducing a range of new amenities and special offerings designed to enhance the guest experience. Building upon the successful completion of over $100 million in renovations in the summer of 2022, Bally's is excited to announce additional improvements that will take the customer experience to new heights.

These enhancements are aimed at providing guests with even more exciting and enjoyable amenities, ensuring that their visit to Bally's Atlantic City is truly memorable. As part of their unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service and entertainment, Bally's is dedicated to continuously improving and exceeding the expectations of their valued guests.

Join team members and guests as they celebrate this significant milestone and embark on a new chapter of excellence at Bally's Atlantic City. The anniversary festivities will showcase the casino resort's commitment to creating unforgettable experiences and lasting memories for guests, with a focus on innovation, luxury, and entertainment.

"We are thrilled to celebrate 45 years of success and growth at Bally's Atlantic City," said Michael Monty, Bally’s Atlantic City General Manager and Vice President. "These exciting enhancements reflect our dedication to providing our guests with the best possible experience and ensuring that their time with us is truly exceptional."

PROJECTS INCLUDES

NEW Steakhouse-Bally's Atlantic City is deeply rooted in its illustrious past, proudly celebrating its heritage by reintroducing Park Place Prime – a contemporary steakhouse under its original name. This nostalgic nod honors the legacy and history of the establishment. With a menu featuring hand-cut prime steaks and outstanding seafood options, Park Place Prime will offer an unparalleled dining experience for even the most discerning food enthusiasts. The dining room is undergoing a complete transformation, with rich, dark wood, brass accents, and custom-made crystal chandeliers creating a warm and sophisticated ambiance. This revitalized atmosphere ensures a luxurious and inviting dining experience that reflects Bally's commitment to excellence and celebrates its illustrious past. Debuting Summer 2024.

NEW VIP Players Club Lounge-Bally's Atlantic City is excited to introduce the NEW Legacy Lounge, the ultimate VIP Players Club experience. Undergoing a complete transformation, the Legacy Lounge will exude elegance and sophistication, with meticulous attention to detail in every aspect. From plush furnishings to tasteful decor, the lounge offers unparalleled comfort and a sense of refined luxury. Enjoy breathtaking views of the iconic boardwalk while indulging in the luxurious amenities and services provided by the dedicated and knowledgeable staff. The Legacy Lounge invites esteemed guests to relax, unwind, and savor the finest amenities while taking in the stunning view of the famous boardwalk. Experience a destination that combines Bally's rich history with a contemporary and elevated experience for discerning clientele. Debuting Summer 2024.

NEW High Limit Slot Room-Customers will soon experience the all-new Bally's Atlantic City and discover the remodeled High Limit Slot Room. With a fantastic selection of new slot machines, Bally's will also introduce a private entrance with a dedicated host desk, exclusive cashier, and private restrooms. Enjoy this stylishly designed space in ultimate comfort and luxury! Debuting Summer 2024.

NEW Bally Rewards Center-Bally's Atlantic City is showing its appreciation for Bally Rewards members with significant improvements to the Bally Rewards Center. Conveniently located on the casino floor, you can easily visit your favorite staff member for Bally Rewards cards, special promotions and more. The newly designed service counter offers more stations, ensuring a quick and efficient experience. Get in, out, and on your way to having a great time at Bally's! Debuts Summer 2024.

NEW Gaming Experiences-Bally’s all new casino floor features over 500 new games and a new look.

NEW Asian Restaurant (now open)-Macau Kitchen featuring authentic Asian cuisine located on the casino floor.

PARTY LIKE IT OUR BIRTHDAY - CELEBRATIONS

On Friday, June 28 at 11am, Bally’s will celebrate with official ribbon cutting celebrations, cake cutting, food sampling and themed cocktails, entertainment giveaways, team member dedication, and debut Bally’s original slot machine.

Guests can celebrate their birthday, anniversary, or milestone at one of the restaurants or make it a weekend with the 45th Anniversary room package including a room and $45 food & beverage credit, visit www.Ballysac.com.

Promotions

To further celebrate the milestone, Bally’s is celebrating 45 years with a $1.45 Million 45th Anniversary Sweepstakes. Players must use their Bally Rewards card when playing slots or tables, May 31 through September 8, for their chance to win a boatload of great prizes such as a 2024 Mercedes convertible, a boat, a Jet Ski, and additional prizes! Qualifier drawings will be held every Saturday with the Grand Prize drawing held on September 6, 7 and 8. Plus Bally Reward members have a chance to earn 10x entries every Wednesday this summer. Visit BallysAC.com for details.

New members who sign up for Bally Rewards player’s club will receive a complimentary commemorative gift, plus Bally’s will also match your players club tier status (AC casinos only).

Hotel guests who are randomly checked-in to the 45th Floor will also receive a complimentary commemorative gift during the month of July. Check out Bally’s Boutique to view Bally’s 45th Anniversary collection including apparel and more coming soon.

Entertainment is Back in The Showroom

Disco Inferno – Featuring the music of The Bee Gees, Donna Summer, Michael Jackson, Gloria Gaynor, KC and the Sunshine Band, Anita Ward, ABBA, Barry White, plus many more.

Live every Sunday at 8pm in Bally’s Showroom, starting June 23. Tickets starting at $30 are on sale Friday, April 19 th at www.ticketweb.com. Every Sunday team members will join in the fun by dressing in their favorite 70s attire. An after party will be held at Phil’s Carousel Bar to keep the Disco Inferno burning with Disco music all night long, plus specialty disco cocktails and random appearances by the Disco Inferno cast.



Celebrate at the Beach Bar and The Yard

Bally’s is proud to announce the opening of Bally’s Beach Bar on Friday, May 17 with live entertainment all summer long. Visit The Yard, an indoor/outdoor experience, for even more excitement at the center of the boardwalk this summer and get a signature 45 Year drink cup with any drink purchase. Celebrate the 45th Anniversary of Bally’s Atlantic City all weekend with live DJs and bands such as Myster Machine, Split Decision, and It’s All Good.

To learn more about the entire summer entertainment line-up, visit www.Ballysac.com.

Team Member Celebration

Bally’s understands that an anniversary celebration is incomplete without recognizing the invaluable contributions of its dedicated team members.

As a token of their appreciation, Bally’s will host a party to honor and celebrate its day one team members who have been with them since the beginning. It is their commitment and hard work that has helped shape Bally's into what it is today. Bally’s will distribute commemorative anniversary lapel pins to all team members as a symbol of our gratitude for their continued dedication and loyalty. These pins will serve as a reminder of the significant milestone we have achieved together. To add an extra touch of excitement, Bally’s will be holding a special raffle where lucky team members will have the chance to win an incredible cruise vacation and additional prizes.

About Bally’s Corporation:

Bally's Corporation is a global casino-entertainment company with a growing omni-channel presence. It currently owns and manages 15 casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, formerly Gamesys Group, a leading, global, online gaming operator, Bally Bet, a first-in-class sports betting platform, and Bally Casino, a growing iCasino platform. With 9,900 employees, the Company's casino operations include approximately 15,000 slot machines, 550 table games and 3,900 hotel rooms. Upon completing the construction of a permanent casino facility in Chicago, IL, and a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and/or manage 16 casinos across 11 states. Bally’s also has rights to developable land in Las Vegas post the closure of the Tropicana. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY".

Media Contact

Tim Louie, Director of External Communications | tlouie@ballys.com

Diane Spiers, VP of Marketing and PR | dspiers@ballys.com