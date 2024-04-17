Entrectinib (Rozlytrek) for Ovarian Cancer Drug Pipeline Research Report 2024: Focus on 7MM - Market Size, Forecasts, and Emerging Insights 2018-2032

Dublin, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Entrectinib Market Size, Forecast, and Emerging Insight - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about entrectinib for ovarian cancer in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the entrectinib for ovarian cancer in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the entrectinib for ovarian cancer.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the entrectinib market forecast analysis for ovarian cancer in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in ovarian cancer.



Drug Summary



Entrectinib (also known as Rozlytrek) is a tumor-agnostic medicine that represents a new approach to treating cancer. It is a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the kinase activity of the TRKA/B/C and ROS1 proteins, whose activating fusions drive proliferation in certain types of cancer. It is currently being investigated in a Phase II basket clinical trial (STARTRK-2) for the potential treatment of a patient with solid tumors that is estimated to be completed by December 2024.



Entrectinib Analytical Perspective

In-depth Entrectinib Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of entrectinib for ovarian cancer in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2028 to 2032.



Entrectinib Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of entrectinib for ovarian cancer covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for ovarian cancer is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence entrectinib dominance.

Other emerging products for ovarian cancer are expected to give tough market competition to entrectinib and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of entrectinib in ovarian cancer.

Our in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of entrectinib from 2028 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the entrectinib in ovarian cancer.

Key Questions Answered

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of entrectinib?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to entrectinib in ovarian cancer and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the entrectinib development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to entrectinib for ovarian cancer?

What is the forecasted market scenario of entrectinib for ovarian cancer?

What are the forecasted sales of entrectinib in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to entrectinib for ovarian cancer?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of ovarian cancer?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. Entrectinib Overview in ovarian cancer

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. Entrectinib Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of Entrectinib in ovarian cancer

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of Entrectinib in the 7MM for ovarian cancer

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of Entrectinib in the United States for ovarian cancer

5.3.2. Market Size of Entrectinib in Germany for ovarian cancer

5.3.3. Market Size of Entrectinib in France for ovarian cancer

5.3.4. Market Size of Entrectinib in Italy for ovarian cancer

5.3.5. Market Size of Entrectinib in Spain for ovarian cancer

5.3.6. Market Size of Entrectinib in the United Kingdom for ovarian cancer

5.3.7. Market Size of Entrectinib in Japan for ovarian cancer



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



