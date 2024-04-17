Europe Sports Betting Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030 Featuring Bet365, William Hill, Betfair, Paddy Power, 888sport, Bwin, Unibet, Ladbrokes, MGM, and Betsson

Dublin, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Sports Betting Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type, Platform, Sports Type (Football, Basketball, Baseball, Horse Racing, Cricket, Hockey, Others), Country, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe sports betting market size is anticipated to reach USD 65.54 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2024 to 2030

The globalization of sports and the integration of international leagues and tournaments into European betting markets have fueled the growth of sports betting. Major sporting events such as the FIFA World Cup, UEFA European Championship, Wimbledon, and the Olympics attract widespread attention and betting interest from European consumers, driving significant betting volumes and revenues for sports betting operators, thus driving the growth of the sports betting market in Europe.







The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the European sports betting market. The cancellation or postponement of sports events during the pandemic restrained the market growth. With major tournaments, leagues, and competitions either suspended or canceled outright, the absence of live sports events severely diminished consumer betting opportunities. It led to a significant decline in betting volumes and revenues for sports betting operators.



The presence of favorable betting policies in the region is driving the growth of the sports betting market in the region. Many European countries, such as the UK, Ireland, Denmark, and France, have progressive policies promoting a competitive and well-regulated betting market. It facilitates the entry of new operators into the market and encourages competition, leading to innovation, improved services, and better value for consumers.



Moreover, established responsible gambling initiatives and regulatory bodies in Europe, such as the European Gaming & Betting Association, help build trust and confidence among consumers by promoting responsible gambling practices, ensuring fairness and transparency in betting operations, and providing avenues for dispute resolution, to protect consumers and maintain the integrity of the betting market, thus driving the growth of sports betting market in the region.



Europe Sports Betting Market Report Highlights

Based on the type of betting, the fixed odd wagering segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 27.7% in 2023 due to the stability and predictability of the payouts

Based on platform, the online segment dominated the market in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2024 to 2030. It can be attributed to the collaborations between sports teams, leagues, and betting companies, thus increasing the visibility of sports betting and attracting a larger customer base.

In terms of sports type, the football segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023. It can be attributed to the popularity of football in Europe due to popular football clubs like Real Madrid, Liverpool FC, FC Barcelona, and Manchester United.

The UK held a significant share of 34.6% in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Favorable gambling policies in the country drive the market's growth.

Company Profiles

Bet365

Ali William Hill

Betfair

Paddy Power

888sport

Bwin

Unibet

Ladbrokes

MGM Resorts International

Betsson

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $33.75 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $65.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.9% Regions Covered Europe





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Europe Sports Betting Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing number of sport events

3.2.1.2. Growing number of sporting events and leagues in Europe

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. Lack of unified regulations

3.2.3. Market opportunity analysis

3.2.3.1. Growth in E-sports audience

3.3. Europe Sports Betting Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Europe Sports Betting Market: Platform Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Platform Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. Europe Sports Betting Market by Platform Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

4.4.1. Offline

4.4.2. Online



Chapter 5. Europe Sports Betting Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Type Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. Europe Sports Betting Market by Type Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

5.4.1. Fixed odds wagering

5.4.2. Exchange Betting

5.4.3. Live/In Play Betting

5.4.4. eSports Betting

5.4.5. Others



Chapter 6. Europe Sports Betting Market: Sports Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Sports Type Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Segment Dashboard

6.3. Europe Sports Betting Market by Sports Type Outlook

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

6.4.1. Football

6.4.2. Basketball

6.4.3. Baseball

6.4.4. Horse Racing

6.4.5. Cricket

6.4.6. Hockey

6.4.7. Others



Chapter 7. Europe Sports Betting Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

7.2. Regional Market Dashboard

7.3. Regional Market Snapshot

7.4. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030

7.4.1. UK

7.4.2. Germany

7.4.3. France

7.4.4. Italy



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Company/Competition Categorization

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

8.3.2. Key customers

8.4. Company Profiles

