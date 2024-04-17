United States Confectionery Market Report 2024: Market to Grow by $11.78 Billion During 2023-2028, Driven by Demand in Seasonal Purchasing and Premium Chocolates

Dublin, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Confectionery Market in US 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The confectionery market in US is forecasted to grow by USD 11.78 bn during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.81%

This study identifies the increasing demand for medicated confectionery as one of the prime reasons driving the confectionery market in US growth during the next few years.

The market is driven by seasonal demand for confectioneries, increasing demand for premium chocolates, and rise in penetration of modernized retail chains. Also, the growing popularity of sugar-free confections and increasing demand for exotic flavor innovation will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the confectionery market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading confectionery market in US vendors. Also, the confectionery market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Market Positioning of Key Vendors

American Licorice Co.

Anthony Thomas Candy Co.

Ashers Chocolate Co.

Candyrific

Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG

Elmer Chocolate

Ferrero International S.A.

Ford Gum Inc.

GEORGIA NUT CO. Inc.

Hormel Foods Corp.

Jelly Belly Candy Co.

Mars Inc.

Mondelez International Inc.

Nestle SA

Simply Gum Inc.

The Hershey Co.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

The Madelaine Chocolate Co.

Tootsie Roll Industries Inc.

Unreal Brands Inc.

YumEarth

Zachary Confections Inc





Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Confectionery market in US 2018 - 2022

4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Type Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel



7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Chocolate - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Sugar confectionery - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Gums - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.6 Market opportunity by Product



8 Market Segmentation by Type

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by Type

8.3 Conventional - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.4 Organic - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.5 Market opportunity by Type



9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis



