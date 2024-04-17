TalkingParents Partners with Amber Andrews to Talk Narcissism & Post Separation Abuse

Fort Walton Beach, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amber Andrews, Talking.Solutions, will take over TalkingParents’ Instagram account Monday, April 22nd through Friday, April 26th. @talkingparentsapp and @talking.solutions are partnering to provide followers with invaluable information and advice surrounding the following topics:

Understanding narcissism and post separation abuse. The benefits of using TalkingParents when co-parenting with a narcissist/high conflict co-parent. What boundaries are and how to set them in shared parenting. Communication strategies when co-parenting with a narcissist/HCCP. Supporting your children through these situations and how to practice self-care as a protective parent.

“Many survivors of narcissistic co-parenting share eerily similar stories, often describing their co-parent's behaviors as 'textbook.' This uniformity arises because narcissists commonly use the same manipulative tactics. Once you recognize the patterns, you can't unsee them. Educating yourself empowers you to understand what's happening and prepares you to respond effectively.”

-Amber Andrews, Talking.Solutions

Andrews is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist with nearly a decade of experience working with diverse populations, including adults with severe mental illness in the county jail setting, children in crisis, and adults struggling with substance abuse. Based in California, Andrews balances her roles as a part-time therapist and full-time single mother to two toddlers. She specializes in creating educational content on narcissism and post separation abuse using her education and clinical experience. Andrews offers strategies to navigate the inevitable chaos that comes along with co-parenting with a narcissistic or high-conflict individual and stands in solidarity with protective parents. She’ll be sharing advice for co-parents as it relates to these situations all next week. Follow TalkingParents on Instagram to tune in.

About TalkingParents

TalkingParents is a communications and coordination platform that offers co-parents secure and accountable tools for the responsibility that matters most—raising children. Founded in 2012 on the idea of mutual accountability with an unalterable record of all communications and activities, TalkingParents has helped over half a million families find support and peace of mind with tools like Accountable Calling, Accountable Payments, Secure Messaging, and Shared Calendar. With the ability to request unalterable, court-certified records, TalkingParents is trusted by parents and legal professionals nationwide. TalkingParents strives to increase family harmony through better communications and transparency. For more information, visit TalkingParents.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter.

