Edmonton Unlimited Welcomes New CEO, Tom Viinikka

Edmonton, Alberta, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edmonton Unlimited is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Viinikka as its new CEO, empowering the organization to scale and deliver on its purpose of elevating local innovators toward international impact.

The selection follows a rigorous Western Canadian search process conducted by a committee of the Edmonton Unlimited Board of Directors, with the support of an executive recruitment firm. The Board met with a wide range of high-quality internal and external candidates.

“Tom is a highly capable leader with deep experience in the entrepreneurial, startup, economic development, film and screen, energy, and venture mentoring sectors,” says Lindsay Dodd, Board Chair. “The Board is confident that Tom’s network in the local ecosystem, passion, and creativity will inspire the Edmonton Unlimited team to accelerate the vision and shape of the organization. Tom is a leader who will unite our globally recognized innovation community to create jobs and contribute to the city’s enduring economic vitality, resiliency and identity.”

Tom Viinikka spent the past 18 years in executive, operational, ownership, investing, strategic advisory, and economic development roles. Tom most recently held the role of CEO of the Edmonton Screen Industries Office (ESIO). He brings to Edmonton Unlimited strong working relationships with the City of Edmonton, other key organizations around the city, the province, and in Calgary. He holds an MBA and a Bachelor of Commerce in International Business with a minor in Business Law.

“As an entrepreneur and investor, I have founded, built, acquired, invested in, and sold successful businesses in the technology, construction, retail and oilfield services industries,” says Tom Viinikka, incoming Edmonton Unlimited CEO. “My entire career, I have been an entrepreneur and supported entrepreneurs. It is an honour to collaborate with such a high-performing team at Edmonton Unlimited—working with innovative, bold entrepreneurs in our local ecosystem.”

Tom will assume his new role as CEO of Edmonton Unlimited on May 15th, 2024.

Edmonton Unlimited was launched in 2020 to build upon the City’s Economic Action Plan, bringing together various funding and innovation partners. Edmonton Unlimited opened its downtown space in May 2023 to anchor its operations, creating a home for entrepreneurs, its programs, accelerators, experts, community events, and partners.

About Edmonton Unlimited

As the City of Edmonton’s innovation agency, we position Edmonton as an inclusive global innovation capital, supporting innovators as they create companies and solutions to solve the planet’s toughest challenges. We help Edmonton’s entrepreneurs translate their ideas into tangible, growing companies by providing local innovators with the right assistance at the right time. These made-in-Edmonton solutions are uniquely designed to meet international market demands, attract enlightened investment, and bolster our reputation as a destination of choice for entrepreneurs, accelerators, and bold multinationals. We contribute to the city’s enduring economic vitality while fueling jobs, economic opportunities, and civic pride for all Edmontonians. Learn more at edmontonunlimited.com.