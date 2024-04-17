Aqua-Tots Swim School Surfs Into La Mesa, California

La Mesa, California, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School, the largest international swim school franchise, is happy to announce that its seventh southern California school has opened in the town of La Mesa. Conveniently situated at 5628 Lake Murray Blvd, this state-of-the-art facility will serve children four months to 12 years old in “the Jewel of the Hills” and its neighboring cities.

Aqua-Tots Swim School is dedicated to putting families first. The company prioritizes a secure, enjoyable and encouraging learning environment, where all swimmers can understand and progress. Parent-approved since 1991, Aqua-Tot’s curriculum is world-renowned, teaching tots in 14 different countries.

The program features eight different levels, ensuring a thorough education and a place for all ages and abilities. The brand uses small class sizes of one, two or four students to accommodate the unique needs of each child and offer personalized attention and instruction. Families can easily add swim lessons, offered at a variety of times throughout the week, to their schedules at one of our schools or on the Aqua-Tots app.

Franchise owners Clint Mansour, Shantell Dabish and the Tomina families are looking forward to sharing their love of swimming with the community surrounding San Diego. Their friendly, skilled instructors, managers and front desk personnel will be there with families every step of the way to ensure that each Aqua-Tots experience is a swim-tastic one.

“With drowning being the leading cause of death for children, it is essential thay they learn how to swim, especially in a coastal community like ours,” General Manager Farah Abdallah said. “It is amazing to watch – and even more so, to participate in – the learning process for these kids. Children are naturally curious and resourceful. If they don’t know how to swim, these characteristics can put their lives in danger around water. But when you put those qualities to good use, in a pool with a certified swim instructor, it is incredible to see just how many skills they can master.”

The new, 7,000-square-foot location is home to a 64-foot-long pool, 20 swim zones and 14 changing rooms. Cozy red armchairs line the large glass viewing area in the lobby, providing a place for parents to relax and sip fresh, complimentary coffee while they watch their children's progress.

Families should secure their spot now in this highly anticipated swim school. Parents and tots are free to walk in during business hours to speak with the team, tour the school and learn more about the program.

Families and media are invited to attend Aqua-Tots La Mesa’s grand opening event on May 6 with Chick-fil-A Grossmont, Fit 4 Mom La Mesa, Sweetest Blooms cupcake bouquets, Mkae Made it boutique air fresheners, San Diego Humane Society and InspiraSpark child development toys and hats.

For more details, follow Aqua-Tots La Mesa's social media pages on Facebook (@aquatotslamesa) and Instagram (@aquatotssandiego).

To learn more about swim lessons at Aqua-Tots La Mesa or to enroll, please visit aqua-tots.com/la-mesa, call 619-745-6100 or email lamesainfo@aqua-tots.com.

About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review’s Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200, Aqua-Tots has more than 150 locations in 25 states across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aqua-tots.com/franchise-development and for more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

