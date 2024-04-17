Blood Collection Market size worth $ 14.76 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 5.10% CAGR – Report By Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Blood Collection Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.10% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 10.28 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 14.76 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2031 BASE YEAR 2024 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2023 UNIT Value (USD Billion) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED Becton Dickinson and Company, Terumo Corporation, Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthineers AG, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific SEGMENTS COVERED By Product Type, By Application, By End User, and By Geography CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent up to 4 analyst’s working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

Blood Collection Market Overview

Rising Demand for Blood Transfusion: The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing number of surgical procedures are fueling the need for blood collection products. This is leading to significant market growth and increased revenue opportunities for suppliers.

Technological Advancements in Blood Collection Devices: Advancements such as vacuum blood collection systems and safety-engineered needles have proven to be highly efficient and safe, leading healthcare facilities to consider upgrading their equipment. This trend is expected to create significant opportunities for market expansion.

Growing Geriatric Population: As the population ages, there is a corresponding increase in blood-related disorders and diseases. This has led to a greater demand for regular blood testing and donation, which in turn is driving market growth and creating opportunities for product diversification.

Stringent Regulatory Standards: Meeting strict regulations and standards can be a challenge for companies in the market. It requires significant investments in research and product testing to ensure compliance, which can affect profit margins and competitiveness.

Limited Access to Advanced Healthcare Infrastructure: In regions where healthcare infrastructure is not well-developed, the availability of advanced blood collection technologies is limited. This poses a challenge for suppliers in terms of market penetration and potential revenue generation. As a result, targeted marketing strategies are necessary to overcome these obstacles.

Risk of Bloodborne Infections: Despite the implementation of safety measures, the ongoing concern regarding bloodborne infections has led to a hesitancy among healthcare professionals and patients to fully utilise blood collection services. As a result, the market growth has been hindered, requiring a constant need for product innovation to address these risks.

Geographic Dominance:

Advanced healthcare infrastructure and widespread adoption of cutting-edge technologies have positioned North America and Europe as leaders in the blood collection market. The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth, driven by the rising healthcare expenditure and growing awareness surrounding blood donation. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are also witnessing a consistent expansion, backed by increasing investments in healthcare and a rising incidence of chronic diseases. Overall, the market expansion opportunities in Asia-Pacific are quite promising, even though North America and Europe continue to maintain their dominance.

Blood Collection Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including Becton Dickinson and Company, Terumo Corporation, Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthineers AG, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, SARSTEDT AG & Co. and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Blood Collection Market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry's key players.

Blood Collection Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Blood Collection Market into Product Type, Application, End User, And Geography.

Blood Collection Market, by Product Type Blood Collection Needles Blood Collection Tubes Blood Lancets

Blood Collection Market, by Application Diagnostics Treatment

Blood Collection Market, by End User Hospitals & Clinics Diagnostic Centers Blood Banks

Blood Collection Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



