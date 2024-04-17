Global Airport Runway Lighting Market Size To Worth USD 1.8 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 14.37%

New York, United States , April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Airport Runway Lighting Market Size to Grow from USD 0.47 Billion in 2023 to USD 1.8 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.37% during the forecast period.





Increased air travel worldwide has led to an increase in air traffic, necessitating the modernization and expansion of airport infrastructure, including runway lighting systems, to safely accommodate larger aircraft movements. Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) and smart lighting systems are examples of lighting technology advancements that provide superior energy economy, dependability, and longevity over traditional lighting solutions. Airports are increasingly using LED runway lighting solutions because of their low cost and favourable environmental effects. Runway lighting is crucial to enhancing airport operating efficiency since it facilitates seamless aircraft movements, reduces delays, and reduces the possibility of runway incursions or accidents, especially in low visibility conditions.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Airport Runway Lighting Market Size By Technology (LED lighting, Incandescent lighting, Halogen lighting), By Installation Type (New installation, Retrofit), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast to 2033."

Insights by Technology

The LED lighting segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. LED runway lights have a considerably longer lifespan than conventional lighting sources. LEDs require less maintenance and downtime because they don't need to be replaced for tens of thousands of hours, which is especially advantageous for airports with busy operations. LED lights don't require a warm-up time; they may be turned on or off quickly and begin glowing immediately. By enabling airports to rapidly adjust lighting settings in response to changing air traffic volumes or weather conditions, this capability enhances operational responsiveness and flexibility. Although LED lighting fixtures initially cost more than older lighting technologies, they are more economical to use over time and provide a greater return on investment (ROI).

Insights by Installation Type

The new installation segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. The development of new airports, especially in developing nations and areas that are fast urbanising, is driving the need for new runway lighting systems. Airports must grow to handle the rising number of air traffic in order to ensure safe aircraft operations. This necessitates installing brand-new, efficient lighting systems. Many airports that are currently in use are updating their runway lighting systems to replace outdated or inefficient lighting technologies with more advanced, state-of-the-art alternatives. As part of this restoration project, energy-saving appliances, intelligent lighting controls, and contemporary LED lighting fixtures are being installed to improve sustainability, dependability, and safety.

Insights by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the Airport Runway Lighting Market from 2023 to 2033. Many airports in North America are undergoing renovations and expansions to accommodate increasing aviation traffic and increase operational efficiency. A key element of these initiatives is modernising runway lighting systems, which gives manufacturers and suppliers the opportunity to provide state-of-the-art lighting solutions. North America has a substantial private and business aviation industry, with many corporate flight departments and general aviation airports. Because these facilities require stable and efficient runway lighting systems to support private aircraft operations, specialised lighting solutions are in high demand. Major airports in North America frequently experience capacity constraints and airspace congestion, especially in urban regions.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2033. In the Asia-Pacific region, air travel is developing rapidly as a result of increased tourism, rising disposable incomes, and economic development. More airports are being constructed as a result of the rise in air travel, which raises the demand for runway lighting systems to support safe and efficient aircraft operations. Several countries in the Asia-Pacific region are investing heavily in the development of airport infrastructure in order to accommodate the growing demand for air travel. This includes constructing new airports, enlarging existing ones, and updating runway lighting systems in compliance with national and international safety standards. Air navigation authorities in the Asia-Pacific region are modernising air traffic control and airspace management technologies to increase efficiency and safety.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Airport Runway Lighting Market OCEM Airfield Technology, Honeywell, Philips Lighting Holding, Youyang, ATG Airports, Cree, Eaton, Astronics Corporation, Vosla, ADB Airfield, OSRAM, Hella, and other key vendors.

Recent Market Developments

In January 2023, ADB Safegate launched the LED Smart Runway Centerline Lighting system (SRCL). The safety and efficiency of runway operations are increased by the SRCL system, which provides pilots with a more precise visual reference for the runway's centerline.

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033.

Airport Runway Lighting Market, Technology Analysis

LED lighting

Incandescent lighting

Halogen lighting

Airport Runway Lighting Market, Installation Type Analysis

New installation

Retrofit

Airport Runway Lighting Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



