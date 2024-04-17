Worldwide Wind Farms Database 2024 | Now Available

Dublin, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This product is a database of wind farms in the World.



It includes 40079 entries (in 133 countries).



Its content represents 964,3 GW onshore and 1244,9 GW offshore.



Detailed breakdown:

Onshore market:

Under construction: 1053 entries (125,4 GW)

Operational: 34695 entries (838,9 GW)

Offshore market:

Planned: 1231 entries (1089,3 GW)

Approved: 123 entries (64,8 GW)

Under construction: 59 entries (24,7 GW)

Operational: 361 entries (66,1 GW)

Provided Content:

Location

Country

Zone/District

City

WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

Manufacturer

Turbine Model

Hub Height

Number of turbines

Total Power

Players

Developer

Operator

Owner

Status Data

Status

Commissioning Date

