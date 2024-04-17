Worldwide Wind Farms Database 2024 | Now Available

Dublin, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This product is a database of wind farms in the World.
It includes 40079 entries (in 133 countries).
Its content represents 964,3 GW onshore and 1244,9 GW offshore.
Detailed breakdown:
Onshore market:
- Under construction: 1053 entries (125,4 GW)
- Operational: 34695 entries (838,9 GW)
Offshore market:
- Planned: 1231 entries (1089,3 GW)
- Approved: 123 entries (64,8 GW)
- Under construction: 59 entries (24,7 GW)
- Operational: 361 entries (66,1 GW)
Provided Content:
Location
- Country
- Zone/District
- City
- WGS84 coordinates
Turbines
- Manufacturer
- Turbine Model
- Hub Height
- Number of turbines
- Total Power
Players
- Developer
- Operator
- Owner
Status Data
- Status
- Commissioning Date
