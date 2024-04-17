Stage Meta’s Teleport Plaque Address: A Revolutionary No-Code Platform for Spatial Computing

Toronto, Ontario, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stage Meta, a revolutionary no-code platform, is ushering in a new era of accessibility and innovation in the burgeoning field of spatial computing with its gateway to the future, the Teleport Plaque Address (TPA).

This new offering cements Stage Meta’s position as the premier no-code platform for enterprises stepping into the future of spatial computing.

Breaking Down Barriers

Traditional spatial computing development has been hampered by high costs, limited compatibility, and complex coding requirements. Stage Meta addresses these challenges head-on with a user-friendly platform that:

Stage Meta eliminates the need for expensive coding, slashing development costs compared to traditional methods. Cross-Platform Compatibility: Develop applications for leading devices like Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest 3, maximizing reach and minimizing development time.

Revolutionizing Industries

Stage Meta's groundbreaking Mesh AI technology that generates 3D objects from simple 2D images and text, empowers businesses across various sectors:

Hospitality: Immersive room selection and virtual concierge services elevate guest experiences.

Immersive room selection and virtual concierge services elevate guest experiences. Retail: Virtual try-ons, interactive displays, and personalized shopping assistants transform the shopping experience.

Virtual try-ons, interactive displays, and personalized shopping assistants transform the shopping experience. Construction: Enhanced visualization tools streamline project management and collaboration.

A Gateway to the Future: TPA (Teleport Plaque Address)

Stage Meta introduces TPA into the spatial computing realm, a unique address that simplifies navigation and interaction. This user-friendly format paves the way for a more accessible and dynamic digital world.

Join the Spatial Computing Revolution

Stage Meta is at the forefront of democratizing spatial computing. With its cost-effective, user-friendly platform, Stage Meta empowers businesses and creators to explore the limitless possibilities of this transformative technology. We invite partners and collaborators to join us in shaping the future of immersive experiences.

Contact:

Azam Mohabbatian

Co-founder and COO

Stage Meta

+1 (437) 419-2142

support@stagemeta.world

Website: https://stagemeta.world/



