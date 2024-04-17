Europe Wind Farms Database 2024

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This product is a database of wind farms in Europe.

It includes 26655 entries (in 40 countries).

Its content represents 227,2 GW onshore and 522,1 GW offshore.

Detailed breakdown:

Onshore market:

  • Under construction: 239 entries (11,9 GW)
  • Operational: 23310 entries (215,4 GW)

Offshore market:

  • Planned: 551 entries (456 GW)
  • Approved: 33 entries (19,6 GW)
  • Under construction: 25 entries (14,1 GW)
  • Operational: 160 entries (32,4 GW)

Provided Content:

Location

  • Country
  • Zone/District
  • City
  • WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

  • Manufacturer
  • Turbine Model
  • Hub Height
  • Number of turbines
  • Total Power

Players

  • Developer
  • Operator
  • Owner

Status Data

  • Status
  • Commissioning Date

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9lnlb0

