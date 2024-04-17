Europe Wind Farms Database 2024

Dublin, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This product is a database of wind farms in Europe.
It includes 26655 entries (in 40 countries).
Its content represents 227,2 GW onshore and 522,1 GW offshore.
Detailed breakdown:
Onshore market:
- Under construction: 239 entries (11,9 GW)
- Operational: 23310 entries (215,4 GW)
Offshore market:
- Planned: 551 entries (456 GW)
- Approved: 33 entries (19,6 GW)
- Under construction: 25 entries (14,1 GW)
- Operational: 160 entries (32,4 GW)
Provided Content:
Location
- Country
- Zone/District
- City
- WGS84 coordinates
Turbines
- Manufacturer
- Turbine Model
- Hub Height
- Number of turbines
- Total Power
Players
- Developer
- Operator
- Owner
Status Data
- Status
- Commissioning Date
