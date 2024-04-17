Europe Wind Farms Database 2024

Dublin, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This product is a database of wind farms in Europe.



It includes 26655 entries (in 40 countries).



Its content represents 227,2 GW onshore and 522,1 GW offshore.



Detailed breakdown:

Onshore market:

Under construction: 239 entries (11,9 GW)

Operational: 23310 entries (215,4 GW)

Offshore market:

Planned: 551 entries (456 GW)

Approved: 33 entries (19,6 GW)

Under construction: 25 entries (14,1 GW)

Operational: 160 entries (32,4 GW)

Provided Content:

Location

Country

Zone/District

City

WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

Manufacturer

Turbine Model

Hub Height

Number of turbines

Total Power

Players

Developer

Operator

Owner

Status Data

Status

Commissioning Date

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9lnlb0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.