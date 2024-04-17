Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Market Analysis Report 2024-2032: Rapid Digitization, Increasing Automation, and Rising Need for Supply Chain Management Driving Developments

Dublin, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Report by Offering, Product Type, Vertical, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) market size reached US$ 56.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market to reach US$ 158.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2% during 2023-2032. Rapid digitization, increasing automation, and the rising need for supply chain management represent some of the key factors driving the market.

North America (the United States and Canada) was the largest market for automatic identification and data capture (AIDC). Some of the factors driving the North America automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) market included its aging population, technological advancements, high healthcare expenditure, etc.







Tthe rising need for supply chain management in numerous industries is catalyzing the demand for identification and data capture technologies, such as barcodes, RFID tags, and QR codes to provide real-time tracking and tracing. This, in confluence with rapid digitization and the growing automation across industries, represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market across the globe.

Apart from this, the introduction of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), in AIDC solutions to process, manage, store, and share data without human intervention and improve performance to provide more value to customers. Moreover, the increasing adoption of AIDC systems for data security in financial institutions is creating a favorable market outlook.

In line with this, the burgeoning healthcare industry and the increasing utilization of AIDC for accurate capturing of data and enhanced operational efficiency are fueling the market growth. Furthermore, governments of various countries are implementing regulations for tracking and tracing pharmaceuticals. This, coupled with stringent policies for food safety, is stimulating the growth of the market worldwide.



Key Market Segmentation:



The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the automatic Identification and data capture (AIDC) market based on the offering. This includes hardware, software, and services. According to the report, hardware represented the largest segment.



A detailed breakup and analysis of the automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) market based on the product type has also been provided in the report. This includes barcode scanners, magnetic stripe cards, smart cards, optical character recognition (OCR) systems, RFID products, and biometric systems. According to the report, smart cards accounted for the largest market share.

A detailed breakup and analysis of the automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) market based on the vertical has also been provided in the report. This includes manufacturing, retail, transportation and logistics, banking and finance, healthcare, government, and others. According to the report, manufacturing accounted for the largest market share.

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the global automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) market. Competitive analysis such as market structure, market share by key players, player positioning, top winning strategies, competitive dashboard, and company evaluation quadrant has been covered in the report.

Companies Featured

Alien Technology LLC

Cognex Corporation

Datalogic S.p.A. (Hydra SpA)

Epson America Inc. (Seiko Epson Corporation)

Godex International Co Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

NEC Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Sato Holdings Corporation

Sick AG

Synaptics Incorporated

Toshiba TEC Corporation

TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd

Zebra Technologies Corporation

