Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems) Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Rise in Veganism and Demand for Alternative Dairy Products Boosts Demand for Vegan Friendly Food Stabilizers

The global market for Food Stabilizers (Blends and Systems) estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Texturizing Function Food Stabilizers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.9% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Stabilizing Function segment is estimated at 3.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $667 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR
The Food Stabilizers (Blends and Systems) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$667 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$490.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 3.4% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.
The report features profiles of 60 featured companies. A selection of companies in the report includes:
- Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
- BASF SE
- Cargill, Inc.
- Koninklijke DSM NV
- Kerry Group Plc
- Naturex SA
- Nexira SAS
- Unipektin Ingredients AG
- YETIGEL International, S.A
- Vinayak Ingredients India Pvt. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
- Food Additives: Rising Demand for Processed Foods to Propel Growth
- Food Stabilizers: An Introduction
- Multi-Functionality: A Prominent Factor Driving Growth
- Market Outlook
- Developing Regions to Drive Future Growth
- Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rise in Use of Natural Ingredients in Foods Fuels Demand for Natural Stabilizers
- Food Stabilizer Innovations Augment Growth Prospects
- Increased use of Clean-Label Stabilizers, A Notable Trend
- Rise in Veganism and Demand for Alternative Dairy Products Boosts Demand for Vegan Friendly Food Stabilizers
- Global Vegans and Vegetarian Population Share of Total Population: 2014, 2020, and 2030
- Vegan Population in the US in Millions: 2014 and 2020
- An Overview of the Market for Vegan Food Products Globally
- Rise in Demand for Processed Food Augurs Well for Market Growth
- Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
- Demand for Ultra-Processed Foods Continues Strong
- Stabilizers Find Multifunctional Role in Bakery Products Industry
- Growing Role of Stabilizers in Dairy Products Industry
- Global Dairy Products Market in US$ Billion: 2015, 2020, and 2025
- Meat & Poultry Sector to Sustain Opportunities
- Trends in Beverage Sector and Impact on Stabilizers
- Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- Ballooning Global Population
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
- Expanding Urban Population
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
- Burgeoning Middle Class Population
- Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
- Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region
- Inclination of Millennials towards Health Foods to Drive Market Gains
