Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems) Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Rise in Veganism and Demand for Alternative Dairy Products Boosts Demand for Vegan Friendly Food Stabilizers

Global Food Stabilizers (Blends and Systems) Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2030



The global market for Food Stabilizers (Blends and Systems) estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2023-2030.



Texturizing Function Food Stabilizers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.9% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Stabilizing Function segment is estimated at 3.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $667 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR



The Food Stabilizers (Blends and Systems) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$667 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$490.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 3.4% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.

The report features profiles of 60 featured companies.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

BASF SE

Cargill, Inc.

Koninklijke DSM NV

Kerry Group Plc

Naturex SA

Nexira SAS

Unipektin Ingredients AG

YETIGEL International, S.A

Vinayak Ingredients India Pvt. Ltd.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 446 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Food Additives: Rising Demand for Processed Foods to Propel Growth

Food Stabilizers: An Introduction

Multi-Functionality: A Prominent Factor Driving Growth

Market Outlook

Developing Regions to Drive Future Growth

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Use of Natural Ingredients in Foods Fuels Demand for Natural Stabilizers

Food Stabilizer Innovations Augment Growth Prospects

Increased use of Clean-Label Stabilizers, A Notable Trend

Rise in Veganism and Demand for Alternative Dairy Products Boosts Demand for Vegan Friendly Food Stabilizers

Global Vegans and Vegetarian Population Share of Total Population: 2014, 2020, and 2030

Vegan Population in the US in Millions: 2014 and 2020

An Overview of the Market for Vegan Food Products Globally

Rise in Demand for Processed Food Augurs Well for Market Growth

Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Demand for Ultra-Processed Foods Continues Strong

Stabilizers Find Multifunctional Role in Bakery Products Industry

Growing Role of Stabilizers in Dairy Products Industry

Global Dairy Products Market in US$ Billion: 2015, 2020, and 2025

Meat & Poultry Sector to Sustain Opportunities

Trends in Beverage Sector and Impact on Stabilizers

Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Expanding Urban Population

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region

Inclination of Millennials towards Health Foods to Drive Market Gains

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

United States

Canada

Japan

China

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

United Kingdom

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East

Iran

Israel

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East

Africa

