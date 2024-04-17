Corporate Wellness Global Business Report 2024 - With 15% of the World Population Addicted to Smoking, Wellness Programs Can No Longer Ignore the Need to Help Employees With Tobacco De-Addiction

Dublin, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Corporate Wellness - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Corporate Wellness Market to Reach $117.9 Billion by 2030



The global market for Corporate Wellness estimated at US$75.6 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$117.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2023-2030.



Health Risk Assessment Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.6% CAGR and reach US$26 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Fitness Services segment is estimated at 4.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $29.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR



The Corporate Wellness market in the U.S. is estimated at US$29.4 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 5.9% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.

The report features profiles of 160+ featured companies. A selection of companies in the report includes:

Cerner Corporation

Ceridian HCM, Inc.

Castlight Health, Inc.

ComPsych Corporation

Ebix, Inc.

CXA Group Pte. Ltd.

Aanya Wellness

Applied Health Analytics, LLC

CoreHealth Technologies, Inc.

Aduro, Inc.

Beacon Health Options

Cigna Corporation

Catalyst Sante Inc.

Bristlecone Health, Inc.

Fitbit Health Solutions

Key Report Features

Full access to influencer engagement stats

Free access to digital archives & research platform. The proprietary platform is fully enabled to unlock creativity and market knowledge of domain experts worldwide in a cohesive and collaborative manner. The state-of-art tools bring world class market perspectives while protecting participants` privacy and identity. Numbers, statistics and market narrative in the report are based on fully curated insights shared by domain experts and influencers in this space.

Opportunity to engage with interactive questionnaires that come with real-time data simulator tools & bespoke report generation capabilities

Full client access to peer collaborative and interactive platform for cross-enterprise smart exchange of ideas

Complimentary report updates for one year

Competitor coverage with global market shares of major players

Player market presence analysis (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial) across multiple geographies

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of domain experts/influencer interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 461 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $75.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $117.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Corporate Wellness - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Workplace Stress: The Silently Emerging Public Health Crisis & the Biggest Threat for Employee Health in the 21st Century

Health & Economic Consequences of Workplace Stress

Major Causes of Stress in the Workplace

How Corporate Wellness Programs Can Help?

Pandemic Experience Amplifies Work Related Stress Making Corporate Wellness More Important Now Than Ever

Wellness Becomes a Bigger Priority for Companies Post Pandemic

Here's Why Exercise & Fitness Amid the Pandemic Should Take Precedence in Corporate Wellness Programs

Global Economic Outlook

Corporate Wellness Programs: What Are They? Why Are They Important & What Benefits Do They Offer?

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Healthcare Costs Continue to Spiral, Growing Much Faster Than National GDP

Rising Healthcare Costs Outstripping Global GDP Growth Means Companies Need to Rein-in Healthcare Costs to Prevent Profitability From Taking a Hit: Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 & 2023

Rising Employers' Health Costs Underlines the Importance of Well Drafted & Managed Wellness Programs

The Pandemic Pushes Up Healthcare Costs Even Higher Forcing Companies to Strategize on Wellness Programs to Contain Costs

Given that Sick Employees Can be Bottom Line Killers, Wellness Programs Join the League of Strategies Vital for Business Continuity & Preparedness: Average Worker & Employer Health Premium Contribution in the U.S. for the Years 2010, 2015 & 2021 (In US$)

Companies Adopting Wellness Programs Increases, Underlining Growing Awareness Among Employers of the Many Benefits Offered: % of Companies Offering Health Benefits in the U.S. for the Years 2000, 2010, 2015 and 2021

Negative Impact of Employee Absenteeism on Corporate Balance Sheet Drives the Focus Squarely on Wellness Programs

The Sizeable Impact of Employee Absenteeism on Productivity & Revenue Means Companies Need to Step-Up Their Wellness Programs: Direct Costs of Worker Absence as a Percentage of Payroll Expenditure

An Attempt to Measure the Productivity Loss Suffered Due to Absent Employees Reveals Why Companies Need to Prioritize Wellness Programs & Strategies: Total Cost of Productivity Loss as a Percentage of Payroll Expenditure

High Cost of Unplanned Absence Along with the Fact that Sickness is Cited as the Most Common Cause of Unplanned Absence, Health of Employees Should Take Center Stage if Companies Plan to Be Successful: Impact of Unplanned Absence (% Disruption Caused)

The Industry With the Highest Absenteeism Rates Will Be Key Revenue Spinners & Attractive Customers for Wellness Program Service Providers: Absenteeism by Industry (In %) Taking the U.S. as a Case-In-Point

Widely Prevalent Nicotine Addiction & Abuse Encourages Companies to Implement Innovative Smoking Cessation Programs

With 15% of the World Population Addicted to Smoking, Wellness Programs Can No Longer Ignore the Need to Help Employees With Tobacco De-Addiction: Global Number of Tobacco Smokers (In Million) for the Year 2021

Rise in Chronic Diseases Makes Health Risk Assessment, Fitness & Health Screening Important Aspects of An Effective Wellness Program

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Amplifies the Need for Addressing Management of These Diseases in Wellness Programs: Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021 and 2030

Companies Transforming Workplace Health & Happiness Have a Higher Chance of Business Success: Percentage of Firms in the U.S Offering Different Types of Health Support & Care as Part of Their Wellness Programs for the Year 2021

COVID-19 Experience Will Drive Increased Adoption of New Infectious Disease Testing, Tracking & Employee Health Screening Tools

Growing Frequency & Severity of Newly Emerging & Re-Emerging Infections Brings the Importance of Infectious Disease Testing in Wellness Programs Into the Spotlight: Fatality Rate of Major Virus Outbreaks Over the Last 50 Years

High Human-to-Human Transmissibility of Infectious Diseases Means Companies Need to Protect the Sanctity of the Workplace & Prevent Spread of Infections Among Employees: RO Values of Well Known Infectious Diseases

COVID-19 Accelerates Telemedicine's Natural Fit into Corporate Wellness Strategies

Telemedicine is a Massive Cost Saver as Compared to Other Modes of Orchestrating Employee Healthcare Services: % of Hospitals & Organizations in the U.S. Reporting Various Levels of Cost Reductions from the Use of Telemedicine

Increase in Number of Hospitals Offering Telemedicine Services Means Telemedicine Can Easily & Effectively Integrated into Corporate Wellness Programs: % of Hospitals in the U.S. Fully or Partially Implementing Telehealth Services

Robustly Growing Telemedicine Market Stands Testimony to the Increasing Adoption of this Innovative Healthcare Delivery Method: Global Opportunity for Telemedicine (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Globesity: The Global Epidemic of Obesity Forces Companies to Include Nutrition & Weight Management as Part of Wellness Programs

Wellness Programs Need to Address Obesity as Incidence Rates Increase Underlining the Need to Help Employees With Lifestyle Management for the Right Work & Health Balance: Prevalence of Obesity as a % of Adult Population by Country

Workplace Fitness Center & Onsite Gyms Grow in Popularity

Cafeterias Wellness Programs: A Vital Part of Obesity Management at the Workplace

Remote Wellness in the Age of Work from Home (WFM) Gains in Significance

Mental Health As Part of Corporate Wellness Programs Gains Sudden Popularity Post COVID-19 Pandemic

Mental Health Apps As Part of Corporate Wellness Programs Grow in Popularity

Stress Amid the Pandemic Takes Its Toll On Mental Well-Being, Forcing Employers to Emphasize on Mental Health in Corporate Wellness Programs: % of Adults Experiencing Anxiety & Depression During the Pandemic Period February to September 2020

Prevalence of Mental Disorders in Global Population by Type of Disease as of the Year 2021

Gen Zers Are More Vulnerable to Developing Mental Disorders: % of Adults Reporting Good to Excellent Mental Health by Generation Type

Gen Zers Discovering the Depths of One's Loneliness! Why: % of U.S Adults Who Experience Loneliness by Generation

Innovation is the Key to Success of Corporate Wellness Programs

VR Relaxation Pods - A Key Innovation in Wellness

AI Emerges as the Wellness Expert in the Corporate Space

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/edoqzl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment