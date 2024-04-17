Global Self-Adhesive Vinyl Film Market Report 2018-2023 and 2024-2030 Featuring 3M, Haining Comax New Material, Lintec, Hexis Graphics, Arlon Graphics

Dublin, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Self-Adhesive Vinyl Film Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global self-adhesive vinyl film market is expected to reach an estimated $5.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for vehicle wraps and signage applications and rising popularity of self-adhesive vinyl in the advertising, packaging, and labeling industry.

The future of the market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, industrial, architectural, and tape & label applications. This study includes a forecast for the global self-adhesive vinyl film by type, application, and region.



Self-Adhesive Vinyl Film Market by Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Translucent

Transparent

Opaque

Self-Adhesive Vinyl Film Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Automotive

Industrial

Architectural

Tape & Labels

Others

Self-Adhesive Vinyl Film Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Self-Adhesive Vinyl Film Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies self-adhesive vinyl film companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the self-adhesive vinyl film companies profiled in this report include:

3M

Haining Comax New Material

Lintec

Hexis Graphics

Arlon Graphics

Metamark

FDC Graphics

KPMF

The Vinyl Wrap

Henkel

Self-Adhesive Vinyl Film Market Insights

By type, opaque is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its affordability, simple to remove, and fast to attach.

Within this market, automotive is expected to witness the highest growth due to substantial application of self-adhesive film in this sector given to its various features, such as strong flexibility, outstanding anti-scratch ability, resistance to debris, high hitting ability, anti-stoning, and protection for paint and coatings.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing acceptance of cover signage and graphic printing across a range of industries in the region.

Features of the Global Self-Adhesive Vinyl Film Market

Market Size Estimates: Self-adhesive vinyl film market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Self-adhesive vinyl film market size by type, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Self-adhesive vinyl film market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different types, applications, and regions for the self-adhesive vinyl film market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the self-adhesive vinyl film market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fz14vs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.