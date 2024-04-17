The World Market for Antiemetics to 2030: Featuring Profiles of Abbott Labs, Benuvia Therapeutics, Cipla, Dr. Reddy's Labs, Eisai, and More

Dublin, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antiemetic Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global antiemetic market is expected to reach an estimated $11.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing prevalence of nausea and vomiting, growing number of gastroenteritis patients, and rising government funding for research.

The future of the market looks promising with opportunities in the chemotherapy, post operative surgery, and pregnancy & gastroenteritis markets. This study includes a forecast for the global antiemetic by drug type, distribution channel, application, and region.



Antiemetic Market by Drug Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Antihistamines

Serotonin Receptor Antagonists

Dopamine Receptor Antagonists

Neurokinin Receptor Antagonists

Anticholinergics

Others

Antiemetic Market by Distribution Channel [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Antiemetic Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Chemotherapy

Post Operative Surgery

Pregnancy & Gastroenteritis

Others

Antiemetic Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Antiemetic Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies antiemetic companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the antiemetic companies profiled in this report include:

Abbott Laboratories

Benuvia Therapeutics

Cipla

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Eisai

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Merck

Novartis

Pfizer

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Antiemetic Market Insights

Serotonin receptor antagonist drug types will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the increase in demand for gravisetron and ondansetron, which are used to reduce nausea and vomiting following surgical operations..

Within this market, chemotherapy will remain the largest segment due to the increase in cancer diagnoses and the corresponding increase in the use of chemotherapy as a form of treatment.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to surge in cancer population and growing incidences of gastroenteritis, and other diseases in the region.

Features of the Global Antiemetic Market

Market Size Estimates: Antiemetic market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Antiemetic market size by drug type, distribution channel, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Antiemetic market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different drug types, distribution channels, applications, and regions for the antiemetic market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the antiemetic market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j5pwo6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.