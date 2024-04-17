World Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Market Outlook 2024-2033: Capacities, Production, Consumption, Trade Statistics, and Prices

Dublin, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA): 2024 World Market Outlook up to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world ethylene vinyl acetate market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.

The report comprehensively analyzes the impact of various factors on the market, offering insights into how changes in economic, technological, and regulatory landscapes influence market dynamics. Continuously monitored, the latest developments are tracked to ensure the report reflects the most recent data available. Importantly, the report presents possible scenarios of market development, considering different trends, challenges, and opportunities, providing stakeholders with valuable insights to make informed decisions and strategies.



In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for ethylene vinyl acetate.



Report Scope

The report covers global, regional and country markets of ethylene vinyl acetate

It describes present situation, historical background and forecast

Comprehensive data showing ethylene vinyl acetate capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)

The report indicates a wealth of information on ethylene vinyl acetate manufacturers and distributors

The regional market overview covers the following: production of ethylene vinyl acetate in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers

Ethylene vinyl acetate market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Topics Covered:



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



1. INTRODUCTION: ETHYLENE VINYL ACETATE PROPERTIES AND USES



2. ETHYLENE VINYL ACETATE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES



3. ETHYLENE VINYL ACETATE WORLD MARKET IN 2018-2023

3.1. World ethylene vinyl acetate capacity

Capacity broken down by region

Manufacturers and their capacity

3.2. World ethylene vinyl acetate production

Global output dynamics

Production by region

3.3. Ethylene vinyl acetate consumption

3.4. Ethylene vinyl acetate global trade

World trade dynamics

Export and import flows in regions

3.5. Ethylene vinyl acetate prices



4. ETHYLENE VINYL ACETATE EUROPEAN MARKET ANALYSIS

Ethylene vinyl acetate capacity in Europe

Production in Europe

Ethylene vinyl acetate manufacturers in Europe

Consumption in Europe

Ethylene vinyl acetate export and import in Europe

5. ETHYLENE VINYL ACETATE ASIA PACIFIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Ethylene vinyl acetate capacity in Asia Pacific

Production in Asia Pacific

Ethylene vinyl acetate manufacturers in Asia Pacific

Consumption in Asia Pacific

Ethylene vinyl acetate export and import in Asia Pacific

6. ETHYLENE VINYL ACETATE NORTH AMERICAN MARKET ANALYSIS

Capacity in North America

Ethylene vinyl acetate manufacturers in North America

Consumption in North America

Ethylene vinyl acetate export and import in North America

7. ETHYLENE VINYL ACETATE LATIN AMERICAN MARKET ANALYSIS

Ethylene vinyl acetate capacity in Latin America

Production in Latin America

Ethylene vinyl acetate export and import in Latin America

8. ETHYLENE VINYL ACETATE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA MARKET ANALYSIS

Production in Middle East

Consumption in Middle East and Africa

Ethylene vinyl acetate export and import in Middle East in Africa

9. ETHYLENE VINYL ACETATE GLOBAL MARKET FORECAST

9.1. Ethylene vinyl acetate capacity and production forecast up to 2033

World consumption forecast

Consumption forecast in Europe

Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific

Consumption forecast in North America

9.2. Prices forecast up to 2033



10. KEY COMPANIES IN THE ETHYLENE VINYL ACETATE MARKET WORLDWIDE



11. FEEDSTOCK MARKET



12. ETHYLENE VINYL ACETATE END-USE SECTOR

12.1. Ethylene vinyl acetate consumption by application

12.2. Downstream markets review and forecast

12.3. Ethylene vinyl acetate consumers



