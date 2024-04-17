Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada to Host Inaugural CanWIN Global Summit June 21, 2024

TORONTO, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada, with strong support from the Government of Canada and Manulife, is pleased to announce that it will host the Canadian Women’s International Network (CanWIN) Global Summit in Toronto on June 21, 2024. The theme of this year’s Summit is Beyond Boundaries: Gender Inclusive Prosperity in Canada and Asia. Registration is now open.



The CanWIN Global Summit will feature keynote speakers, panel discussions, shared innovations from entrepreneurs in CanWIN, and networking opportunities for women from Canada and the Asia Pacific. The Summit, hosted at Manulife’s corporate head office in Toronto, will bring together Canadian women entrepreneurs with women business leaders from across Canada and Asia to promote gender-inclusive trade, discuss women’s economic advancement, and gain insight into gender equity in both regions.

The Global Summit will represent a unique opportunity for women and gender-diverse business leaders, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders in Canada and across Asia to build an inclusive Canada-Asia business community. By attending this event, Canadian entrepreneurs will gain access to a collaborative network and make connections to break into Asia Pacific markets.

CanWIN is an international ecosystem of women assisting Canadian women in international business by offering a powerful network of connections and ongoing advocacy and support. CanWIN formally connects women thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and gender equality organizations to advance economic equality and empower Canadian women entrepreneurs through engagement with international growth markets in Asia.

CanWIN and the CanWIN Global Summit are generously supported by contributions from the Government of Canada through Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada and the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy.

