Glycerol Monostearate Emulsifiers Market Size Is Surpassing USD 1611.76 Million by 2033, Growing at Projected 6% CAGR

Newark, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 900 million in 2023 global glycerol monostearate emulsifiers market will reach USD 1611.76 million in 2033. In the food industry, glycerol monostearate (GMS) is a common emulsifier. It is a substance that is produced by esterifying glycerol with stearic acid. Usually, vegetable or animal fats are the source. It is soluble in organic solvents and dispersible in water, and it can be found as a white or off-white waxy solid or powder. Because GMS has a low Hydrophilic-Lipophilic Balance (HLB) value, it can be used to create emulsions that contain oil in water. It is frequently present in processed meals, dairy products, confections, and baked goods. By keeping the product stable, it improves texture and increases shelf life. GMS is a necessary component used in the food business as a thickening, stabilizing, and emulsifying agent. It is utilized in creams, lotions, and other formulations in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries. It is essential to keep ingredients from separating and preserve the general quality of processed foods. GMS is also reasonably priced, which makes it a feasible choice for food producers.



Request to Download Sample Research Report – https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/14171



Report Coverage Details



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 USD 900 million Market Size in 2033 USD 1611.76 million CAGR 6% No. of Pages in Report 237 Segments Covered by End Use Industry, Regions Drivers The expanding food industry

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/glycerol-monostearate-emulsifiers-market-14171



Key Insight of the Global Glycerol Monostearate Emulsifiers Market



Asia Pacific will dominate the market during the forecast period.



Due in major part to population expansion, urbanization, and shifting dietary habits, the region has the world's largest and fastest-growing food and beverage markets. The increased demand for convenience and processed foods calls for emulsifiers such as GMS. The manufacturing and food processing industries have grown significantly due to the Asia-Pacific region's increasing industrialization. The burgeoning industrial sector is driving demand for emulsifiers across various food products. The demand for GMS is also influenced by the region's sizable and flourishing cosmetics sector.



In 2023, the food and beverages segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 45% and revenue of 405 million.



The end-use industry segment is divided into personal care and cosmetics, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others. In 2023, the food and beverages segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 45% and revenue of 405 million.



Advancement in market



The nation's food safety authority, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), declared that adding substances like emulsifiers and protein binders to milk products is unnecessary.



Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying – https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/14171



Market Dynamics



Driver: The food industry's growth.



Globalization, population increase, and changing lifestyles are all influencing the food industry's growth, which in turn is increasing demand for glycerol monostearate (GMS) emulsifiers. Convenient processed meals, including baked goods, dairy products, sauces, and snacks, are sought after by the expanding urban population. Stable products that can resist storage and transit circumstances are essential in light of globalization and the rise in cross-border trade. These elements will support the growing demand for GMS in the food industry as it develops. Essentially, the food industry's transformation to satisfy the demands of a growing global population, changing customer preferences, and the requirement for products with increased shelf life and performance is driving the surge in demand for GM's emulsifiers. GMS is an essential component to accomplish these objectives and guarantee the stability and quality of a wide variety of processed food items.



Restraints: Challenges with compatibility and integration.



Their limited compatibility with different substances or formulations. GMS's emulsifying qualities and product stability may be jeopardized by temperature variations, especially at high temperatures. Concerns have also been raised about the possible health implications of GMS because it is a type of saturated fat source, and excessive consumption can have negative effects on cholesterol levels and cardiovascular health. Its capabilities are restricted in contrast to those of other emulsifiers. As a result, GMS's chemical limitations will restrict its applications and impede the market's expansion.



Opportunities: a supportive regulatory environment.



The laws that guarantee the quality and safety of food additives, such as emulsifiers like GMS, are enforced using stringent testing and assessment. Food items must meet regulatory bodies' stability and shelf life requirements, which makes emulsifiers like GMS necessary to preserve product stability and stop spoiling. Adherence to labelling regulations guarantees that emulsifiers—including GMS—are appropriately declared on product labels, promoting consumer and manufacturer confidence. Simplifying regulatory procedures makes items using GMS easier to enter international markets and trade. The market for GM's emulsifiers is driven by regulatory regulations prioritising prioritize food product safety, quality, and stability.



Challenges: Environmental concerns.



The environmental impact of glycerol monostearate (GMS) emulsifiers primarily stems from sourcing raw materials and the production process. GMS production often relies on raw materials derived from agricultural sources, such as palm or soybean. Culturing these crops can lead to environmental issues such as deforestation, habitat destruction, and biodiversity loss. Furthermore, the production process of GMS may involve chemical reactions and purification steps, which can generate waste products and consume energy and resources. These processes can result in pollution of air, water, and soil, further exacerbating environmental degradation. Therefore, the environmental concerns stemming from the production and processing of GMS may challenge the market's growth.



Some of the major players operating in the global glycerol monostearate emulsifiers market are:



• Alfa Chemistry

• Alpha Chemicals Private Limited

• BASF SE

• Croda International Plc

• Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

• Evonik Industries AG

• Kao Corporation

• LobaChemie Pvt. Ltd.

• Oleon NV

• Spectrum Chemical



Key Segments covered in the market:



By End Use Industry



• Personal Care and Cosmetics

• Food and Beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/14171



About the report:



The market is analysed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: www.thebrainyinsights.com