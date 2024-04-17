Global Keratin Products Market Size To Worth USD 3.57 Billion By 2033| CAGR of 5.91%

New York, United States , April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Keratin Products Market Size is to Grow from USD 2.01 Billion in 2023 to USD 3.57 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.91% during projected period.





Keratin is one of a family of structural fibrous proteins also called scleroproteins. Keratin products are popular in the hair care market because they offer hair a softer, smoother, and frizz-free structure. Keratin, a naturally occurring protein, is added to these products to strengthen and protect the hair while promoting healthy development. The keratin market is rising, owing in large part to increased demand for personal care products and the healthcare industry. Keratin is a common substance found in glands, nails, skin, and hair. Customers utilize it to maintain their personal appearance and well-being. The keratin market is expanding due to changing consumer lifestyles, increased skin, hair care awareness, and increased daily routine integration. Men are more likely to use keratin products, and beauty industry is focusing on its natural benefits. The demand for high-quality keratin components is a major growth factor in the personal care and cosmetics industry. However, the keratin market faces challenges like stringent regulations, low content availability, operational uncertainties, high upfront expenses, and fluctuating raw material availability & consumer preferences. Hence, these factors may impede the market growth of the global keratin products market during the forecast period.

Global Keratin Products Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Alpha-keratin, Beta-keratin, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Keratin Amino Acid, Bio Peptide Keratin), By Form (Powder, Liquid, Tablet), By Application (Hair Beauty Salon, Skin Cream, Nutraceutical, Pet Care & Supplement, Medical, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The hydrolysed keratin segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global keratin products market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of product type, the global keratin products market is divided into alpha-keratin, beta-keratin, hydrolyzed keratin, keratin amino acid, and bio peptide keratin. Among these, the hydrolyzed keratin segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global keratin products market during the projected timeframe. The growth can be attributed to the hydrolyzed keratin has moisturizing and skin-conditioning properties that are used in skincare products.

The powder segment is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global keratin products market during the estimated period.

On the basis of form, the global keratin products market is divided into powder, liquid, and tablet. Among these, the powder segment is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global keratin products market during the estimated period. The segmental growth can be attributed to the Keratin powder is widely utilized in dietary supplements, hair care products, and cosmetic & personal care industries, among others.

The hair beauty salon segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global keratin products market during the estimated period.

On the basis of application, the global keratin products market is divided into hair beauty salon, skin cream, nutraceutical, pet care & supplement, medical, active pharmaceutical ingredient, and others. Among these, the hair beauty salon segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global keratin products market during the estimated period. The segmental growth can be attributed to the hair salons providing a variety of services, including hair styling, haircuts, coloring, and other beauty treatments.

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global keratin products market over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global keratin products market over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to this market dominance stems mostly from the region's growing customer base, particularly in China, India, and Japan, as well as the region's cultural emphasis on hair care and beauty. Raw component availability and a thriving biotechnology industry help to drive regional keratin-based product innovation and manufacture. The region's economic growth and increased disposable incomes are boosting demand for premium keratin-based products, leading local and international manufacturers to expand globally. Keratin products are becoming increasingly popular as people become more aware of benefits of natural and organic components.

North America is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global keratin products market during the projected timeframe. The regional growth can be attributed to the growing knowledge of the benefits of proteins such as keratin in hair and skin care, along with a strong preference for natural ingredients, which drives market growth. As a significant market player, the United States continues to invest in product development, boosting the usage of keratin in a wide range of personal care products

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global keratin products market include Greentech Biochemicals Co. Ltd., BASF SE, Inspired Beauty Brands, Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Kerline SRL, Croda International Plc., BioOrganic Concepts, Active Concepts, LLC., Parchem Fine, Specialty Chemicals, Inc., Kelisema, NutriScience Innovations, LLC., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Unilever, Others.

Recent Developments

In October 2022, A new study undertaken by the national institutes of health (NIH) and the national cancer institute found that chemicals included in several hair straightening products may raise the risk of getting uterine cancer.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global keratin products market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Keratin Products Market, By Product Type

Alpha-keratin

Beta-keratin

Hydrolyzed Keratin

Keratin Amino Acid

Bio Peptide Keratin

Global Keratin Products Market, By Form

Powder

Liquid

Tablet

Global Keratin Products Market, By Application

Hair Beauty Salon

Skin Cream

Nutraceutical

Pet Care & Supplement

Medical

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient

Others

Global Keratin Products Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canadas Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



