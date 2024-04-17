Ress Life Investments A/S: Ress Life Investments A/S publishes portfolio composition for Q1 2024

Ress Life Investments A/S

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 17 April 2024

Corporate Announcement 15/2024

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes portfolio composition for Q1 2024

Ress Life Investments A/S hereby publishes a portfolio overview for the benefit of the company’s shareholders.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:

Gustaf Hagerud

gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com

Tel + 46 8 545 282 09

Note: The terms for subscription of shares, minimum subscription amount and redemption of shares are provided in the Articles of Association, Information Brochure and in the PRIIPS KIID documentation available on the Company's website, www.resslifeinvestments.com.









As per 27 March 2024, the number of life insurance policies owned is 401. The total face value of the portfolio is USD 1.2 billion.

Portfolio composition as of 2024-03-27

Top 10 Carriers Weight % of portfolio value John Hancock Life Insurance Company USA 16.3% Lincoln National Life Insurance Company 16.1% AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company 5.8% American General Life Insurance Company 4.3% Brighthouse Life Insurance Company 4.3% Pruco Life Insurance Company Inc 4.2% Protective Life Insurance Company 3.2% Pacific Life Insurance Company 3.2% Transamerica Life Insurance Company 3.0% New York Life Insurance and Annuity Corporation 2.9%





Carrier Rating Weight % of face value A++ 8.4% A+ 43.6% A 43.0% A- 0.1% B++ 4.2% B+ 0.0% B 0.0% B- 0.2% C++ 0.5%





Top 10 States Weight % of face value FL 14.7% CA 12.5% NY 7.4% PA 6.4% TX 5.9% AZ 5.0% MA 4.7% MO 4.3% OH 4.3% NJ 3.5%























Face Group Weight % of face value 100,000-250,000 0.2% 250,001-500,000 1.5% 500,001-1,000,000 8.7% 1,000,001-2,000,000 13.5% 2,000,001-3,000,000 10.0% 3,000,001-5,000,000 20.9% 5,000,001-10,000,000 28.2% 10,000,001-15,000,000 6.8% 15,000,001- 10.1%























Age Group Weight % of face value < 65 6.3% 65 – 69 12.8% 70 – 74 24.6% 75 – 79 20.9% 80 – 84 16.5% 85 – 89 8.9% 90 – 94 8.1% 95 < 1.9%





















Gender Weight % of face value Female 13.4% Male 60.4% Joint 26.3%













